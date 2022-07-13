ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Fun Things Happening Around Bozeman This Week

By Michelle
 3 days ago
Rodeos, grand openings, float days, classes and live music galore is on offer this week around the Bozeman area this week. With a heat wave on our hands, Summer is begging us to enjoy the packed events calendar. Wednesday, July 13th, 2022: A SWASHBUCKLING Garden Barn Open House -...

Sweet Pea Festival cancels annual Bite of Bozeman

BOZEMAN — An annual Bozeman mainstay won't make its appearance this year at the Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts. The organization announced the Bite of Bozeman is going on hiatus this year. According to a press release, several reasons have contributed to the Festival’s decision, chief among them...
BOZEMAN, MT
Seven Empty Buildings and Spaces in the Bozeman Area

Folks might think space in Bozeman is dwindling, but there are still several spaces in the city that are in prime positions to either be developed or moved into these spots. Many folks think that Bozeman is growing too fast, but you might not realize some open spaces and buildings are ready for something new to come in and flourish.
BOZEMAN, MT
Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts Annual Parade Gone to the Dogs

Bozeman, MT—For the first time in history, Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts is hosting a Dog Parade. This year’s Dog Parade will take place within the Festival’s annual parade, occurring Saturday morning during the Festival. The Parade follows the Sweet Pea Run and Children’s Run. Earlier this year, Sweet Pea representatives met with local company West Paw, to find out how best to incorporate Bozeman’s canine friends into the Festival. While understanding that dogs are not permitted at the Festival itself, West Paw suggested the inclusion of the dogs in the Parade and volunteered to sponsor it. The entry fee is $20 per dog with proceeds benefiting “Working Dogs for Conservation,” the world’s leading conservation detection dog organization. Sweet Pea encourages canine participants to come dressed in their most creative finery; donning the Festival’s namesake flower is a bonus. This year’s Dog Parade is a trial run. If successful, the Festival hopes to make the Dog Parade an annual event replete with prizes. Dogs must be well-behaved, able to withstand the stimulus of a large crowd, and tolerant of other dogs. For a complete list of rules and regulations, or to register your pooch for this year’s Dog Parade, please visit the Festival website at www.sweetpeafestival.org.
BOZEMAN, MT
Things to Consider When Booking a Hotel Near Chico Hot Springs

If you are looking for a vacation spot that is close to nature, you should visit the Chico Hot Springs. Located in Pray, Montana, these natural hot springs were first developed as a vacation resort in the 1900s. In order to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience, you should book a hotel near the springs before you arrive. Listed below are some things to consider when choosing a hotel near Chico Hot Springs.
PRAY, MT
Need Some Cool New Ink? Check Out These Montana Shops.

In life, we make choices; sometimes these choices are good, and sometimes bad. Either way, this particular life choice, getting a tattoo, can tell a story. Luckily, Bozeman has a few different tattoo shops full of talented artists. July 17th is National Tattoo Day—maybe you can make that long-awaited appointment you have been putting off.
BOZEMAN, MT
New Thrift Store Opening in Bozeman in Familiar Location

This is great news for those looking to donate old clothes. In March 2022, the Bozeman location of the Goodwill Thrift Store closed its doors because of the severe staffing shortage. Even before the pandemic, the Bozeman Goodwill store was struggling to find employees. Since they shut their doors, many folks have wondered what might go in that building. Well, now we know.
BOZEMAN, MT
Things to do in Virginia City, Montana

Virginia City is a historic gem that used to be the capital of Montana. I've been visiting Virginia City since I was five years old, and I'm always happy to make the trip. There's something very peaceful about strolling the boardwalks and enjoying the stories of such an important little town in Montana's history. (It wasn't so little way back when!)
VIRGINIA CITY, MT
New Hotel To Open In Bozeman

Hotels make a lot of money in Bozeman every year. With year-round tourism, it's just a given. If you have driven on Baxter Lane recently, you might have noticed that something new is under construction behind the Springhill Suites by Marriott. We did some investigating and learned a new hotel will be occupying that space. It's none other than another Marriott Hotel.
BOZEMAN, MT
Sweet Pea Festival 2022 Wristband Purchase Locations

Get those Sweet Pea Festival wristbands in advance! A wristband is your ticket into the festival and they will be far more expensive if you wait until festival time. We've got all the details and locations about those entry wristbands here. BUY YOUR 2022 SWEET PEA FESTIVAL WRISTBANDS IN ADVANCE,...
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana’s Oldest Bar Contains a Beautiful Slice of the Old West

If you're ever out in Southwestern Montana this summer, you may find yourself in Virginia City. The first capital of Montana is still bustling today as a tourist destination that gives them a slice of Western life. One of the best destinations in Virginia City is the oldest bar in Montana. You'll be transported to the Old West as soon as you walk through their doors.
VIRGINIA CITY, MT
Will a Passenger Train Through Bozeman Become a Reality?

This transportation proposal is closer to becoming a reality, which has many locals excited for the future. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work gaining support to bring back the southern Amtrak route through cities like Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula. This track will let you ride the train to Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Portland. Multiple counties, cities, and government officials from Montana have lended support to this initiative, and there has recently been another major endorsement.
BOZEMAN, MT
5 Unbiased Reasons Why Bozeman Is Better Than Missoula.

Here in Montana, there are a few premier places to live. Two of those are Bozeman and Missoula. Of course, these two cities have a long history of rivalry, especially when it comes to sports. I mean, there is nothing bigger in Montana than Cat/Griz, right?. Having said that, which...
BOZEMAN, MT
Bozeman, MT
