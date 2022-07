There will be a gospel singing Saturday, July 23rd at 7:00 pm at Heritage Baptist Church, located at 743 197 S in Burnsville near the intersection with Green Mountain Drive. Singing will be The Joyful Sounds Trio, Anna and Kevin Mundy, Drew Mabry, and the Rock Creek Ramblers. Come one, come all for some great music, singing and fellowship.

