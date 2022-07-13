ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa Job Search Website Outage Caused By Cyberattack

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdTh5_0geHWlvZ00

(Des Moines, IA) – A state-run website that helps Iowans find jobs was taken down by a cyberattack. The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports the attack was aimed at Geographic Solutions, Incorporated, a Florida-based company that maintains the website. Iowaworks.gov has been down since June 26th. Iowa residents searching for jobs or wanting to file unemployment claims currently cannot use the website, though they can still receive unemployment checks.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Pipeline Company Says It Has Secured Agreements With Nearly 40% Of Landowners

(Des Moines, IA) — One of the companies working on routing a carbon pipeline across Iowa says it has agreement from nearly 40 percent of the landowners along the route. The pipeline would stretch almost 670 miles across the state on its way to North Dakota – where the captured carbon from Midwest ethanol plans would be stored underground. A spokesperson for Summit Carbon Solutions says the goal is to start construction by next year and be in operation by 2024. Two other companies are working on similar projects that would affect Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri resident infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba. Health officials say they believe the parasite was contracted at Lake of Three Fires near Bedford, Iowa, about two hours north of Kansas City. The name and age of the patient will not be released. Iowa officials closed the Lake of Three Fires State Park near Taylor County as a precaution on July 7. The beach remains closed.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

DARE Officers Explore Vaping Among Youths at Annual Convention

(Le Mars, IA) — In addition to alcohol and drug use, Iowa’s DARE officers are looking at ways to turn kids away from vaping. DARE officers from police departments across the state held their annual convention in Le Mars this week. Le Mars Assistant Chief Justin Daale says it’s become necessary to combat vaping at the elementary school level because kids are being lied to that it’s safer than smoking. DARE stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. Daale says they also studied the impact social media has on substance use and on how human traffickers use it to ensnare victims.
LE MARS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Week Of Heavy Rainfall Improves Iowa Drought Picture

(Des Moines, IA) — A week of heavy rainfall has improved Iowa’s drought picture. The latest Drought Monitor map shows just over 45 percent of the state has some level of drought. That’s an improvement of five percent in just one week. Drought conditions in northwest Iowa are still rated severe to extreme. That is unchanged from last week’s report.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Attorney General Calls For Red Flag Law, Governor Wants Overall Solution

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is calling on the Iowa Legislature to support a “red flag” law that he says would help reduce gun violence. Red flag laws involve reporting concerns to the police who can temporarily take a gun away from someone. Miller, a Democrat, says such laws work and that Iowa should take advantage of 750 million dollars allocated to states to develop and implement red-flag laws. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, says adding another law doesn’t end the problem. She points out that Illinois has a red flag law in place and people were still killed by a gunman in the July Fourth Highland Park shooting.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa assistant AG sues Des Moines police over protest arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An assistant attorney general in Iowa is suing the city of Des Moines and its police chief over his arrest during a June 2020 racial justice protest. Assistant Attorney General Paxton Williams alleges he was tackled, pepper-sprayed and handcuffed for no reason. The Des Moines Register reports that the lawsuit is among eight cases filed against the Des Moines police over their actions during protests following George Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police. Paxton’s lawsuit, filed May 31, alleges police used unnecessary and excessive force.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Utilities Board Hears From Iowans Asking That Carbon Pipelines Be Blocked

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Utilities Board has heard from state landowners asking that plans for carbon pipelines be blocked. Kathy Stockdale of Iowa Falls asked regulators, “Whatever happened to our private property rights?” James Norris of Red Oak says one of the pipelines would pass right behind his house. The group attending a hearing today (Tuesday) pointed out that 70 percent of the landowners and farmers in the path of the pipelines have refused to sign easements.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gas And Diesel Prices Drop Slightly

(UNDATED) — The latest survey shows gas prices have fallen again. Triple-A says the average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline dropped 12 cents to four dollars, 46 cents. That’s down 30 cents a gallon from one month ago. The current Iowa average is 17 cents below the national average. It is still one dollar, 48 cents higher than one year ago. Diesel prices dropped nine cents this week to five dollars, 27 cents. It’s still well above the three dollars, eleven cents a gallon for diesel one year ago.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Search#Iowans#The Iowa Capital Dispatch#Geographic Solutions#Iowaworks Gov
Western Iowa Today

Wednesday Night’s “Super Moon” Be Biggest, Brightest Of The Year

(Undated) — The “Super Moon” on Wednesday night is the biggest and brightest of the year. Peter Geiger with the Farmer’s Almanac says this one is known as the “Buck Moon.” It’s also known as the “Hay Moon” after the July harvest and the “Thunder Moon” due to this month’s storms. It appeared to be bigger and brighter than normal because the moon is two-thousand miles closer to the earth. Clear skies in Iowa made viewing the “Super Moon” easy.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy