Iowa Job Search Website Outage Caused By Cyberattack

(Des Moines, IA) — One of the companies working on routing a carbon pipeline across Iowa says it has agreement from nearly 40 percent of the landowners along the route. The pipeline would stretch almost 670 miles across the state on its way to North Dakota – where the captured carbon from Midwest ethanol plans would be stored underground. A spokesperson for Summit Carbon Solutions says the goal is to start construction by next year and be in operation by 2024. Two other companies are working on similar projects that would affect Iowa.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO