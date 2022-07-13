Iowa Job Search Website Outage Caused By Cyberattack
(Des Moines, IA) – A state-run website that helps Iowans find jobs was taken down by a cyberattack. The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports the attack was aimed at Geographic Solutions, Incorporated, a Florida-based company that maintains the website. Iowaworks.gov has been down since June 26th. Iowa residents searching for jobs or wanting to file unemployment claims currently cannot use the website, though they can still receive unemployment checks.
Comments / 0