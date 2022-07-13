ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little theater, big changes: Renovations to Le Petit theater in Houma nearing completion

By Colin Campo, The Courier
After over 2 years of construction, and construction delays, Houma's renovated little theater is set to reopen in October.

Built in 1962, Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne has been closed for renovations since before the pandemic, and is set to return in a big way.

But not after one last delay.

Doug Holloway, Le Petit's president, said the theater was scheduled to reopen in July, but difficulties getting electrical panels has caused a logjam in finishing up the construction.

"Everyone is chomping at the bit to get back in there," Holloway said.

2021:Take a look inside as renovations begin at Le Petit Theatre in downtown Houma

The theater's normal performance season is from July to June, and the theater was set for a July performance of "Sex Please, We're 60." Now those involved are discussing whether they can fit their usual five plays in a shortened season.

Steve Crispino, past president of the theater, said the money for renovations has come from numerous sources, and has been many years in the making. Much of it came from state capital outlay. Roughly $400,000 came from the theater's own savings. Finally, the parish government gave $650,000.

"I'm excited that 13 years of hard work is finally coming to fruition," he said. "It was old, and it was tired... it needed a total and complete upgrade."

Crispino said the theater had been pushing back repairs for many years and needed this full overhaul.

The changes to the theater will include extra seating, a shortened but wider performance stage, the inclusion of an extra bathroom, the air-conditioning will be fixed, and it will be finally made handicap accessible.

The seating capacity will increase from the previous 120 to 144 seats. The theater sometimes used extra folding chairs to stretch its capacity, but now the 144 total seats will be built in.

Before the renovations the theater sported one bathroom, built from converted closets, which was shared by both men and women. When the construction is complete there will be men's and women's bathrooms as well as one in the back for performers.

"You couldn't flush it during a performance because people could hear it in the audience," Crispino said. "There was a big sign on the door that said 'don't flush.'"

The length of the stage will slightly be shortened, but the total width of the stage will be increased.

The next two performances already have their casts chosen, but Crispino said people interested can keep an eye out around January for tryouts. Typically season tickets are $75 for the five plays, but if this season is cut short, the price will be reduced, he said.

The theater's website will also be getting an upgrade. For more information, go to houmalittletheater.com.

