Two SCAT drivers test positive for COVID

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Passengers who rode certain Sarasota County buses on July 7-9 may have been exposed to COVID-19, Sarasota County Area Transit officials said. The state Department of Health has confirmed a positive test result...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to a report released by the Florida Highway Patrol, just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while he was crossing the street at the intersection of US-301 and 15th Street East in Bradenton. The driver of...
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A study from Washington D.C. nonprofit, 'Smart Growth America', shows that Cape Coral and Fort Myers rank 23rd in their top 100 most dangerous cities for pedestrians. Beth Osborne, Vice President of Transportation and Thriving Communities, says that it's attributable to Southwest Florida's rapid growth.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to a report released by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, an 18-year-old was shopping with his friend at the Ellenton Premium Outlets when he was approached by a group of three men. The group, who knew...
The Department of Health in Lee County is advising the public to stay out of the water at Bonita Beach Park due to levels of bacteria. The beach park is at 27954 Hickory Boulevard. Tests completed on Thursday indicate the water quality at Bonita Beach park does not meet the...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - C&C Rescue Foundation is hosting the emergency fundraiser to help animals on the Suncoast. Farmhouse Animal & Nature Sanctuary is in desperate need of new fencing, which has been thrashed by recent storms. The sanctuary, a nonprofit based in Myakka City, houses a slew of exotic,...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Final preparations taking place on Friday to welcome around 2000 Republicans on Saturday. The candidates rally at Robarts Arena will feature 42 GOP candidates from Sarasota and Manatee Counties who are running in various races. “This is a great way for all the voters and the...
TAMPA, Fla. - The new highly-infectious COVID-19 strain is fueling a rise in cases and hospitalizations across Florida, as it proves more effective at evading vaccines and immunity from previous infections. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA-5 subvariant of omicron is now the dominant strain...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The state has shut down all production of Big Olaf ice cream after nine environmental samples taken recently at its facility on Cattlemen Road tested positive for listeria. Erin M. Moffet, spokesman for the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, says of the 100 environmental...
A 6-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding tested positive for strangles on June 30 after presenting with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge, fever, and lethargy and appearing underweight on June 24. Fifteen horses at the boarding facility in Lee County, Florida, were exposed, and the premises is now under official quarantine.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have some advice for drivers next week, and beyond -- Slow down. Starting Monday, the city’s officers, along with other law enforcement agencies in the southeastern U.S., will focus on speeders, as part of Operation Southern Slow Down. The operation, which runs July...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The highwire setup for the event took a week. A 300-foot wire was rigged from an anchor point by the beach to the fourth level of the Nathan Benderson Park tower. The wire has six stabilizers set up every 50 feet to prevent the wire from swinging around.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - McClain’s Homemade Ice Cream facility in Sarasota is now being sold at select Big Olaf Creameries on Cattlemen Road and their storefront at The Landings. Following a devastating blow with the recent listeria outbreak at Big Olaf’s processing facility, the ice cream shop was in...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Paddlers from all over the world are in Sarasota for the International Dragon Boat Festival 13th Club Crew World Championships at Nathan Benderson Park. The competition will go on from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 18 to July 24 as teams compete for the...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday storms were a perfect example of how localized and random storms can be. Venice and Nokomis are only 2 miles apart, but Venice received only 0.03″ of rain, while Nokomis picked up 1.81″! Sarasota and Bradenton had just over a third of an inch, 0.36″ and 0.38″, respectively. Lakewood Ranch reported 0.75″ and farther east, Myakka City had 2.34″. A small storm in the upper atmosphere enhanced storms Saturday. That little storm is moving away Sunday, so today and much of the coming week storms will be minimal, mainly popping off from our afternoon heating. And our afternoon heating will be average, low 90s for highs this week.
Summer in Sarasota offers residents a chance to beat the heat by taking a dip in the water. But, as water temperatures rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning about contracting a deadly superbug. Vibrio vulnificus, commonly known in Florida as a “flesh-eating bacteria,” is...
A Venice man is under arrest after a boat reported stolen from Lee County was found in Venice and fled from Venice police boats. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman were on the boat that fled. Deputies say the pursuit began after a boat...
Gov. Ron DeSantis dove into discussing trans children at the Moms for Liberty national conference in Tampa, a day after making controversial remarks about adults. The comments came up as part of DeSantis’ point-by-point review of his administration’s policies on hot-button education issues. “We also drew a line...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested early Friday in Lakewood Ranch in connection with a string of car thefts, authorities said. Shortly before 3 a.m., the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a homeowner in the Harmony neighborhood of Lakewood Ranch who saw a group of five or six males in hoodies attempting to burglarize vehicles.
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
