PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A district justice is blaming a half-dozen bars that he says are attracting and catering to a criminal clientele.Shots fired at 18th and Mary streets on the South Side left their mark on a dog grooming business at the start of the work week. There was also a drive-by shooting on the same block the week before. District Justice Eugene Ricciardi blames Embr, the bar on the corner."I want the bar closed," he said. "This bar is a magnet for bad behavior, for criminal behavior."Ricciardi, who earlier this week called for a "crime state of emergency" on the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO