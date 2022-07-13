County facade improvement program sees progress

Jeff Davidson, executive director of Jasper County Economic Development Corporation, speaks to the county board of supervisors during a meeting on July 5 at the courthouse. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Three businesses have utilized the Jasper County Facade Improvement Program since it was first introduced about a year ago.

Jeff Davidson, executive director of Jasper County Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO), provided a review of the facade improvement program to the board of supervisors on July 5. The program has a budget of $50,000, about $21,950 of which has been distributed to businesses so far.

The purpose of the program is to increase the taxable value of downtown properties, provide community beautification through investment in vacant properties and establish new businesses in the small towns of Jasper County. The program is available to all communities outside the City of Newton.

“(A) program where we could develop some partnerships within the county and try and leverage some of JEDCO and Jasper County’s money to see if we can get some new buildings started … get some buildings in need of rehabilitation and just in general try and increase economic opportunities,” Davidson said.

Of the three facade projects featured during Davidson’s presentation, one was considered completed. The other two were classified as underway. The program requires one-third match funding from the applicant, the community in which the business resides (either a municipality or the county) and JEDCO.

“We feel like we’ve had a good start here in 2022,” Davidson said.

Salon Essence, of Monroe, is a beauty and hair salon that resides in a former Casey’s General Store building, 101 S. Monroe St., near the town square. JEDCO awarded $6,117 towards the project, with a total investment of $18,351. Davidson loved the project and working with an established business owner.

“The city was very eager to step in and help,” Davidson said. “And I like the idea that although we love working with the old buildings — the town square buildings — here’s an example of one that is not an elegant building but that I think was really effective.”

In addition to the Salon Essence space, there will also be a new real estate office on the other side of the building, fulfilling the goal of establishing new business.

Coffee and Carnations, of Prairie City, is a coffee shop and flower shop residing in a former medical clinic building, 101 E. Jefferson St., also near the town square. The transformation into a new business will rid the building of its awnings. In its place will be a more traditional design with a restored look.

JEDCO awarded the project $8,473, with a total investment of $25,419. The project is not yet completed. Davidson said it will be “a real nice enhancement to the square” in Prairie City. Davidson thinks other buildings in the area would make great candidates to the facade improvement program.

“Hopefully if you get one property done the other properties will take notice,” Davison said. “Prairie City has an existing facade program. We kind of took advantage of having their program in place so it’s kind of automatic in terms of the money being there if someone else wants to do a project.”

The third project, which is also underway, is the Fore Sim golf simulator business in Monroe, located at 108 E. Washington St. Davidson said the building is directly across from the square and used to serve as a Great Southern Bank. The owner plans to completely restore the facade into a more traditional design.

JEDCO awarded the project $7,360, with a total investment of $22,080. Fore Sim is already operating and providing simulated golf experiences. Davidson, again, spoke highly of the project and said it will continue the enhancement of the town square in Monroe. County supervisors were very receptive to the program.

“I really appreciate the county’s participation financially in the program,” Davidson said. “I think we’re doing a lot of good leveraging other funds, increasing the taxable value of these buildings. I really think we accomplished everything we set out to do.”

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext 6560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com