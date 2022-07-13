FTC Warns Ranchers In Response To Rising Livestock Feed Selling Scams

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently issued a warning to ranchers in the Great Plains and West.

Apparently, rising inflation has made these livestock owners the target of scams.

The cost of livestock feed has skyrocketed. And this fact, coupled with the widespread drought out west, has created a "fertile field" for scammers to prey on ranchers.

"In Montana, authorities are warning ranchers to treat with suspicion ads offering cattle feed at below-market prices," the FTC wrote.

Ranchers have reported paying seemingly-real feed dealers for things like wheat straw, barley straw, and grain hay.

But, these scammers are requiring large up-front payments, and the ranchers are not receiving their goods.

The Montana state Office of Consumer Protection has received alarming reported losses as high as one hundred and twenty thousand dollars.

Moreover, officials are warning ranchers to be weary of seemingly-real low-cost feed advertisements in agricultural publications, on radio, and on social media.

"Dishonest sellers may also create professional-looking websites and videos to convince you that they are legitimate," the FTC warned.

To ensure that you do not fall victim to a scam, you can take numerous precautions.

First, make sure to do your due diligence. Google any seller or company's name followed by phrases like "review" or "scam."

If other ranchers have encountered problems, you might be able to find out before it is too late.

Next, consider the payment method the seller is requesting. If they require payment via wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or gift card, that is a major red flag.

Finally, do not allow yourself to be pressured into a sale, and refrain from paying partly or completely up-front unless you know the seller.

You can also talk over the proposed deal with someone close to you to see if it rings any alarm bells.

And if you and your livestock are really struggling due to the state of the market, you can also contact your state's U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency office to learn more about USDA programs that help ranchers.

Moreover, if you believe you have spotted a scam, do not wait for other ranchers to fall victim. Instead, report it to your state's Office of Consumer Protection. The FTC is also requesting that you directly report the scam to them as well at the link here.

To read the complete FTC press release, visit the link here.

