WILDWOOD, N.J. — Yard work paid off in a big way for a New Jersey man, who found cash buried on his property while doing renovations. Rich and Suzanne Gilson purchased a home in Wildwood, New Jersey, four years ago, and have been working on renovations to the house ever since, USA Today reported. Rich Gilson, who works in home inspections and renovations, told the newspaper that he began working on the driveway in front of the garage on July 8.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO