West Virginia man dies in Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash

By Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago
Police lights. (Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died days after he was shot in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Joshua Wilson, 40, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, died Sunday morning after he was shot July 6 in the area of 4th Avenue North and Broadway, McSpadden said. Wilson was later found in a crashed car in the area of 8th Avenue North after he was able to drive away.

Quentin Ahmad Jean, 35, of Myrtle Beach, will have his charge upgraded to murder from attempted murder, according to police. He’s also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

Michael Myers
3d ago

West Virginians are still foolish enough to vacation @ Myrtle Beach? ??? It's like vacationing on Coney Island!

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

