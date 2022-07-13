ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Invitational lined up for this weekend

By Rob Roos, The Sault News
 4 days ago
SAULT STE. MARIE — Local ballfields will be busy as the 2022 Sault Invitational will be held at Malcolm Park this weekend.

A field of 31 softball teams will compete in four divisions, including 10-under, 12-under, 14-under and 16-under/high school. The Soo Legacies are the hosts, and they will have a team competing in each respective division.

The tournament will be held on five different fields within the Malcolm Park complex. Game action begins at 2 p.m. Friday and continues nearly all day Saturday, before culminating on Sunday.

The first games for local teams will be on Friday. The Legacies’ 14-U plays the TC Thunder at 2 p.m. at Kaunisto Field. Also at 2 p.m. Friday, the Legacies’ 16-U plays the Northwest Wild at Locey Field. The Legacies’ 12-Under team opens against the Petoskey Blaze at 4:40 p.m. Friday at Nertoli field.

Games continue in all divisions through Saturday and Sunday.

The 10-under division includes five teams and will be played at Bunker Field on Saturday and Sunday. The Soo Legacies 10U team opens against Heat 10U Beltninck at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The largest tournament division is the 14-under group, which has 12 teams.

The Sault Invitational has been held for 22 years, bringing teams from all over the state to the area for a fun weekend of competitive softball.

Admission to the tournament is free. T-shirt sales and concessions will be available, and a food truck is scheduled to be on site.

2022 Sault Invitational teams

10-Under — Soo Legacies, Superior Fastpitch, Northern Michigan Legends, Heat 10-U Beltninck, Mid Michigan Heat-Anderson

12-Under — Soo Legacies, Northern Michigan Legends-Payton, Lady Bandits, Negaunee, Northern Michigan Legends-Cosler, Superior Fastpitch, Petoskey Blaze

14-Under — Soo Legacies, Northern Michigan Rebellion, TC Thunder, Petoskey Blaze-Hasse, Lady Lakers 14-U, Eagles Fastpitch, Superior Fastpitch, Mid Michigan Heart 09, Fanatics, Northern Michigan Legends, TC Waves-Noble

16-Under — Soo Legacies, Northern Michigan Pride, U.P. Vortex, Northern Michigan Legends, Saginaw Golds, Mid-Michigan Bolts-Gauthier, Thundercats, Northwest Wild

Contact Sports Editor Rob Roos at rroos@sooeveningnews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @rroosTEN.

