Florida State

Val Demings, Marco Rubio square off over attendance records

By Renzo Downey
floridapolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘When Florida needs you, you just don’t show up.’. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s attendance sheet is back in the fore in the latest ad from Democratic challenger and U.S. Rep. Val Demings. In a 2016 redux, Demings latched onto Rubio’s attendance records, a line of attack against...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 22

MercyLord
3d ago

Val hasn’t been in Congress for 27 years Out of 3, 734 vote 🗳 Rubio missed 346 .. does She know Why he Miss them ????? If she took the time to look they were for Medical and life time events… She on the Other hand was a Police Officer that left her Revolver in her Car to be Stolen… Really Responsible of HER

Reply
9
Fritz Hoffmann
4d ago

She couldn’t even hang onto her department issued firearm! I wouldn’t trust her to lead a troop of Girl Scouts across a bridge!

Reply(1)
6
twirly
4d ago

Why do the political reporters display candidates polling #s before they've received their party's nomination? Wait till the evening of the election in November.

Reply
2
