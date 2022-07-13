ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Dundee Post Office to Host Job Fair Friday

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago

If you’ve ever wanted to work for the U.S. Postal Service, you can find out more about available positions at a job fair Friday at the Dundee Post Office. The fair will...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Area Chambers Celebrate 40th Anniversary with Dr. Littlejohn

The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce recently partnered with the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce to honor the 40th Anniversary of Dr. Rodney Littlejohn with a Member Milestone Celebration featuring a celebratory photo at Littlejohn and Barbi Orthodontics, located at 1203 Waterloo Geneva Road in Waterloo. The milestone honors four decades of Dr. Rodney D. Littlejohn practicing orthodontics.
WATERLOO, NY
NewsChannel 36

10th Annual Bucket Brigade Ride kicks off in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Residents in Bath were excited for the 10th Annual Bucket Brigade Ride on Saturday. Dozens of people came out, along with the Bath volunteer fire department and the Red Knights New York Chapter 42. They took off on the 100-mile-long route around 10 a.m. Saturday. Riders...
BATH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Job Fair#The U S Postal Service#The Dundee Post Office#Rural Carriers#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
FL Radio Group

People Looking to Save Local School Music Program

The Weedsport Central School District is planning to cut its music program by reducing the choral director position to part time – that’s according to a petition on the website Change.org. The organizers of the petition are hoping use it to show the school board the support music...
WEEDSPORT, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Fire Department Hosting Firehouse Subs

The lines have been long, but the wait is worth it in Waterloo. The Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department this week has been hosting a Firehouse Subs fundraising food trailer. The sub sandwiches are available today, tomorrow, and Saturday from 11am to 7pm. The trailer is on East Main Street at the intersection of Water Street, just around the corner from the Waterloo Firehouse.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Will Auburn End Free Parking Downtown?

Will the City of Auburn end its free two hour downtown parking program?. At Thursday’s City Council meeting, Sergeant Greg Gilfus with the Auburn Police Department gave a presentation on the subject, saying people are abusing the system. Gilfus gave his recommendation to City Council that, beginning in 2023, on street parking downtown would revert to a paid system with two hours maximum time while the parking garage would keep its first two hours of parking free.
AUBURN, NY
WIBX 950

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Jobs
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester residents celebrate Pride with parade, festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After two years, Pride is back in Rochester. Hundreds came out to celebrate and show support for the LGBTQ community. Park Avenue turned into a sea of rainbows as the Rochester Pride Parade returned to the city. Around 150 different organizations walked in the parade. “It’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Former Mobil/Jindal Plant sold to developer

The rumor mill ran rampant. The former Mobil/Jindal facility on Route 31 in Macedon was becoming a marijuana plant facility. The truth is somewhere in the mix. In reality, the plant was purchased several months ago by Jessica Lane, a State of Georgia developer/investor with a mixed business approach. She paid $1.4 for the entire site. The 111 acre site backs all the way back to the Erie Canal, has a large office front building, large pole barn and warehouse, along with several smaller structures.
MACEDON, NY
FL Radio Group

Unity House to Hold Charity Tap Night Fundraiser

One local non profit is holding a fundraiser and 45th anniversary celebration. Unity House will hold a charity tap night at Tinker’s Guild in Auburn, featuring raffles, food, and three hours of music. Kelly Buck with Unity House says the fun is for a good cause. The Charity Tap...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Reaches Agreement With Yates to House Inmates

The Seneca County Jail will soon be a little less crowded. The county has signed a contract with Yates County to house some of their inmates in Penn Yan due to overcrowding at the Romulus jail. The Finger Lakes Times reports Yates County will receive 85 dollars per day for male inmates and 95 dollars per day for female inmates from Seneca County.
WETM 18 News

Dairy Queen coming to Big Flats later this year

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A popular ice cream and fast food chain is opening in Big Flats later this year, according to town officials. Dairy Queen, the chain known for its signature “Blizzard” sundaes, will be coming to County Route 64, Big Flats Town Supervisor Edward Fairbrother and Deputy Supervisor Lee Giammichele confirmed on […]
BIG FLATS, NY
FL Radio Group

Fire Reported At Naples Hotel

A small kitchen fire was quickly extinguished last night at the Naples Hotel. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies say the call came in just before 8p.m. Deputies along with New York State Police, Naples, Bristol and the Atlanta North Lohcoton Fire Departments responded to the scene. The fire was in the bar area that was under renovations.
NAPLES, NY
localsyr.com

Greek Peak unveils new two new major projects

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s largest ski resort has announced the completion of two new projects — a private event venue and a campsite. Greek Peak Mountain Resort shares that over $3 million was invested into these amenities. The event venue, The Lookout at Hope...
LIFESTYLE
FL Radio Group

Yates County Sheriff’s Office Plans Events at County Fair

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will be at the Yates County Fairgrounds in Penn Yan, Friday for the Annual Kids Day. From 12:00-3:00p the Youth Officer and Dundee Central School SRO will be participating in their child ID program. From 1:00-4:00p deputies will offer car seat safety inspections and issue seats if required. At 4:00p, Magnum, the Office’s newest K-9, and his handler will perform a K-9 demonstration.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Dept of State Awards Cayuga County Funds for Shared Services Projects

Cayuga County and its partner municipalities have received over 200,000 dollars for shared services projects. The New York State Department of State has announced 216,575 dollars has been awarded to the county for efficiency measures identified by the state’s County-Wide Shared Service Initiative program. The projects are designed to save taxpayers money by streamlining local government programs.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy