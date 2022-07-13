Dundee Post Office to Host Job Fair Friday

The rumor mill ran rampant. The former Mobil/Jindal facility on Route 31 in Macedon was becoming a marijuana plant facility. The truth is somewhere in the mix. In reality, the plant was purchased several months ago by Jessica Lane, a State of Georgia developer/investor with a mixed business approach. She paid $1.4 for the entire site. The 111 acre site backs all the way back to the Erie Canal, has a large office front building, large pole barn and warehouse, along with several smaller structures.

