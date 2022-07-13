ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

The HeroQuest Board Game Frozen Horror Expansion Quest Pack Is On Sale Now

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe classic HeroQuest board game was released in 1989 by Milton Bradley, earning a cult status in the years that followed. Now owned by Hasbro / Avalon Hill, a new version of the game made a triumphant return with a wildly successful Haslab croundfunding campaign and a retail release last year...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Magic: The Gathering Ends Production of Cards in Three Languages

Wizards of the Coast will no longer publish Russian or Korean language Magic: The Gathering cards. Today, Wizards of the Coast announced that it was discontinuing Russian, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional) Magic: The Gathering cards beginning with the Dominaria United set. Moving forward, Wizards of the Coast will publish Magic: The Gathering products in eight languages – English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. Additionally, Magic: The Gathering Arena will continue to support Korean and Russian. No reasons were given for why Wizards of the Coast was discontinuing support in the other three languages, other than that it was continuously evaluating its product line. Wizards also noted that some smaller card sets (such as the 2022 Commander Decks) would only be published in select languages.
GAMBLING
ComicBook

Steam's New #1 Game Sets Impressive Record

Steam has a new #1 game and it's set an impressive record. Most weeks this year, the Steam Deck is the top seller on Steam. This pattern has only been disrupted a few times this year when the likes of God of War came to PC, Elden Ring finally released, and V Rising caught everyone off guard. There have been other games, but the point is it's not common. So, when a new game tops the Steam "Top Sellers" list it's notable. The latest king of Steam is Stray from Annapurna Interactive, which smashed the publisher's record of concurrent players on the PC platform in the process.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Hunters Delayed

The upcoming free-to-play video game Star Wars: Hunters has been delayed, developer Zynga and Lucasfilm Games have announced. Instead of releasing this year for the Nintendo Switch as well as iOS and Android mobile devices, Star Wars: Hunters is now set to release in 2023. As for why it's been delayed, it appears that the developer has decided it wasn't quite ready after an initial soft launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Funko Soda Pre-Orders: Predator, Wreck-It Ralph, and Nosferatu

While we wait for Funko's San Diego Comic-Con exclusives to drop later this week, enjoy a refreshing wave of fresh Funko Soda figures! This time around, the lineup includes flavors from Predator, Nosferatu, and Disney's Wreck-It Ralph. As always, quantities of these Soda figures will be extremely limited, but everything you need to know to get your hands on them can be found right here.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miniatures Game#Board Games#Quests#Video Game#The Heroquest Board Game#Hasbro Avalon Hill
ComicBook

Pathfinder Revolution Announced

A new Pathfinder-themed version of Revolution! has launched on Kickstarter. Earlier this week, Steve Jackson Games launched a new version of its Euro-style game Revolution!, focused on controlling the city of Korvosa from Pathfinder's Golarion campaign setting. Pathfinder Revolution! will combine elements of the Revolution! base game and its follow-up expansions into one streamlined game, while repositioning it to fit within the Pathfinder universe. The game involves players secretly bidding to influence Korvosa's powerful figures through bribery, blackmail, or sheer force. Players vie for control of various locations throughout several rounds, all the while trying to claim victory points to win the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes AAA Game Just $0.01

A GameStop store is selling a AAA game from EA for just $0.01. In other words, it's practically giving away a AAA game for free. EA has built a bad reputation over the years for various disastrous releases. When you think of EA and disastrous releases you may think of games like Mass Effect Andromeda or Star Wars Battlefront II or Battlefield 2042. And these may be EA's biggest messes in recent memory, however, Anthem isn't far behind. Not only was Anthem a mess, but unlike some of the aforementioned titles, it never recovered from falling flat on its face out the gate.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of the Night Cosplay Highlights New Summer Vampire Favorite

Call of the Night has officially made its anime adaptation debut as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay has already brought fans' new favorite vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa, to life! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been particularly stacked with a number of major returns from anime franchises fans have wanted to see new episodes from for quite a while, but there have been just as many new projects that have made their debut as well. One of the leading manga turned anime projects was Kotoyama's original manga series Call of the Night, and its first two episodes have really struck a chord with viewers.
COMICS
The Independent

Netflix to charge people who use their account in more than one place

Netflix is to charge people extra if they use their account in more than one place.The company will ask people to pay an extra subscription if use their account in more than one “home”.Netflix will scan users’ devices and their account activity in an attempt to find out when their logins are being used in more than one location and require them to pay $2.99 for each one, it has announced.It will try and find shared accounts by using “information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity”, Netflix says, and encourages people to keep all devices in...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

GTA 5 Player Discovers Hidden Secret 9 Years Later

A GTA 5 player has discovered a hidden secret about the Grand Theft Auto game nine years after its release. Grand Theft Auto V was released all the way back in 2013. Despite this, it continues to be one of the most popular games in the world, continuously ranking among the best-selling games each year. As of March this year, it's sold over 165 million copies, making it the second best-selling game of all time, behind only Minecraft and with the next best-selling game millions and millions of copies behind. Despite all its popularity and age players are still discovering new things about the game. To this end, over on Twitter, a user that goes by the name "Lucas' relays word of a hidden secret involving one of the missions in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Shares Special Summer Rebecca Art

Edens Zero has been inching closer and closer to the manga's 200th chapter milestone, and the original series creator behind it all has been celebrating Summer heating up with a special new, beach fun sketch for Rebecca Bluegarden! Hiro Mashima might have accrued a fanbase through work on Fairy Tail and other past releases, but what keeps the fans around and appreciative of the creator even after all these years is the fact that he's been seen going above and beyond when he has free time. This includes some special new sketches for each of his fan favorite characters, and more that fans can't wait to see.
COMICS
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Getting Over 50 Free Games From Ubisoft

Sony has announced that PlayStation Plus will soon be getting over 50 free games from Ubisoft in the coming months. Just a few weeks back, the new revision of PS Plus finally kicked in, which means that more games across both PS4 and PS5 are available to those subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service. And prior to the end of 2020, subscribers to those versions of PS Plus will be getting a massive influx of Ubisoft titles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mattel's Matchbox Cars Live-Action Movie in the Works

Another iconic toy franchise is headed into live-action — and it might not be one fans were expecting. On Tuesday, it was announced that Mattel Films and Skydance Media are developing a live-action film inspired by Matchbox. The film will be written by Orphan: First Kill's David Cogeshall, with Elizabeth Bassin and creative executive Andrew Scannell overseeing for Mattel Films, while David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Aimee Rivera will oversee the project for Skydance.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix and Hulu Streaming the Greatest Superhero Trilogy of All Time Next Month

There has been a lot of demand for Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy over the last six months, thanks in large part to that Peter Parker playing a major role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The films were available to stream on Peacock earlier this year, but have disappeared from major streaming services as of late. Fortunately, when August rolls around, there will be multiple ways to watch the beloved Raimi Spider-Man trilogy.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Shows Off Saitama's Wildest Strategy Yet

One-Punch Man has finally gotten to the intense climax of the fight between Saitamaand Garou with its latest chapters, but the newest chapter of the series took things one step further with one of Saitama's wildest strategies in the series to date. The Human Monster saga has been the longest running story in the series so far as it had been steadily stacking the pieces for a final confrontation between Saitama and Garou. While it had previously seemed like their fight was going to reach some kind of end, after a surprising swerve, the latest chapter of the series has kicked things into a whole new and godly kind of gear.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Considering Selling Original Shows for Syndication Reruns to Other Networks

At this point, it's no surprise that Netflix has been experiencing some challenges in recent months. The streaming giant reported earlier this year that it had lost subscribers, causing stock prices across the entertainment industry to fall and has since been headlines with waves of layoffs and other shifts in an effort to streamline and adjust. Additionally, Netflix has been looking at additional revenue opportunities, including ad-supported tiers and crackdowns on password sharing but now, a new report from Bloomberg indicates that the streamer is looking at syndicating some of its older original series for broadcast on other networks.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Crunchyroll to Cut Subscription Price in Nearly 100 Regions

Crunchyroll has become the home of anime online, and the streaming service has expanded its reach quite a bit over the years. With its recent acquisition of Funimation, the company has grown to new heights and services well over a hundred markets. And now, it seems about 100 of those regions are getting a price cut from Crunchyroll.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Promo Debuts Gas' Strongest Form Yet

Dragon Ball Super is getting closer to the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and an early look at the next chapter of the series is setting up for Gas' most terrifying form yet! The fight against Gas has kicked into a new gear as while Vegeta and his Ultra Ego form did their best against the all powerful Heeter, Gas was only getting stronger. This had inspired Goku to push his Ultra Instinct to a whole new level of power that made him even stronger, but the end of the previous chapter teased Gas still had one major trick up his sleeve.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Loses 1 Million Subscribers But Still Beats Estimates

Netflix's 2022 second-quarter earnings have finally come in, with the streamer losing 970,000 subscribers during the three-month period, coming in just short of one million. Those lost subscribers came during the months of April 1st to June 30th, which also happens to be the time that the first part of Stranger Things Season 4 launched. Netflix originally projected to lose two million subscribers for the second quarter of 2022. The first quarter of the year featured a decline of 200,000 subscribers, which came as a surprise to Netflix and marked the first time it lost subscribers since 2011.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ComicBook

Netflix to Launch Advertising in Early 2023

Soon, Netflix will have a cheaper, ad-supported option for bingers to choose from. In the latest note to shareholders, the company announced it hopes to be ready to launch its ad-supported platform in early 2023. Exact pricing has yet to be unveiled, but the ad-supported version as already started being tested by subscribers in Latin America.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Teases Denji's New Role for Part 2

Chainsaw Man has finally returned for the highly anticipated Part 2 of the original manga series, and the newest chapter is teasing Denji's potential new role for the series going forward. When Tatsuki Fujimoto brought the first part of the manga to an end a couple of years ago, fans were excited to see how the series could even continue. Things have finally kicked off this Summer, but Part 2 has gotten off to a much different start than fans might have ever expected to see, however. The first chapter of its new series didn't actually feature the titular Chainsaw Man at all and instead introduced fans to a brand new character.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy