Sabres re-sign Victor Olofsson to two-year, $9.5M deal

By Josh Erickson
 4 days ago
Buffalo Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson signed a two-year deal. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres locked up their big restricted free agent. Winger Victor Olofsson agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $4.75M per season, according to the team.

In 2021-22, Olofsson notched the second 20-goal season of his young NHL career. Entering his fourth full NHL season, he’s amassed a total of 55 goals, 72 assists and 127 points through 188 games.

It’s hard to argue that $4.75M isn’t a good cap hit for a dependable middle-six scorer, even if his defensive game and even-strength reliability leave something to be desired. With just two years of term, the risk is low for the Sabres. They also won’t be shy about handing out money on short-term deals this offseason, as the team still needs to ensure they hit the salary cap floor.

Olofsson will join what’s quickly becoming a deep, diverse group of younger, skilled wingers in Western New York. With Buffalo still far away from the $82.5M salary cap upper limit, expect the team to make a few more additions of the next few days.

Comments / 0

 

