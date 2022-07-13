ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s statue debuts at the U.S. Capitol

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o825N_0geHHdpY00
Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune An 11-foot marble statue of educator, activist and entrepreneur Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled in Daytona Beach on Monday. (WFTV.com News Staff)

WASHINGTON — An 11-foot marble statue of educator, activist and entrepreneur Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune will be unveiled at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday morning.

This is the first time a statue of an African American will represent a state in National Statuary Hall. Each state has two statues on display.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The three-ton statue was sculpted by Florida artist Nilda Comas, the first Hispanic master sculptor chosen for the Statuary Hall State Collection.

Comas sculpted the statue in Pietrasanta, Italy, using a 11.5-ton block of statuario marble excavated from Michelangelo’s cave in the statuario marble in Tuscany.

The statue was previously on display in Daytona Beach, where Bethune lived and founded Bethune-Cookman University.

The statue of Bethune, who was born to former slaves, replaced that of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith, who was born in Florida.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Mcleod Bethune
Person
Michelangelo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy