Thousand Oaks, CA

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Pleads Not Guilty One Month After Crashing Her Wedding

By Connor Surmonte
 4 days ago
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander pleaded not guilty in connection to crashing the singer’s wedding last month, Radar has learned.

The surprising development came after Alexander was arrested on June 9 at the pop star's Thousand Oaks, California, home, mere hours before the 40-year-old Toxic singer married Sam Asghari.

During his arraignment hearing on Tuesday – which Alexander attended from jail via Zoom – the Spears' ex-husband pleaded not guilty to four counts, including three misdemeanor counts of aggravated trespassing, refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery, as well as one felony count of stalking with a prior domestic violence conviction.

Alexander was also reportedly charged with a “special enhancement charge” due to the fact he was on probation for another incident that took place in Tennessee prior to his arrest at Spears’ home last month, according to Page Six.

As RadarOnline.com reported previously, Alexander managed to sneak past his ex-wife’s security team and into her mansion and wedding venue before ultimately being tackled and handcuffed shortly after.

Even more shocking was the fact that Alexander live-streamed the break-in on Instagram, a startling video that showed the troubled 40-year-old struggling with Spears’ security before breaking free and running down the hallway of her home.

Following his arrest – which took place at 2:32 PM, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department – it was revealed that Alexander was in possession of a box cutter and other items when he unsuccessfully tried to access Spears’ locked bedroom.

The Oops!…I Did It Again singer was not only granted a restraining order after the terrifying incident, but she also reportedly fired her entire security team for failing to stop Alexander from entering the premises.

Spears and Alexander surprised the world when they tied the knot in 2004 during a trip to Las Vegas. 55 hours later, allegedly at the request of her parents, Spears annulled their marriage.

Alexander’s surprise visit to Spears’ home before her wedding to Sam was not the first time her jailbird ex-husband showed up somewhere unannounced.

In January – shortly after Spears was freed from her infamous conservatorship – Alexander recorded himself roaming around outside his former father-in-law Jamie Spears’ home.

Alexander’s next hearing, a pretrial conference, is set for August 2. He is expected to remain in jail with a $100,000 bond and could face up to five years behind bars if found guilty of the current charges against him.

