Kim Kardashian's $630 Skincare Line SKKN Trashed By Doctors After 'Botox' Claims

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2764eE_0geHGYpe00
Source: Mega

Is Kim Kardashian's skincare line worth the hype? Doctors don't think so, especially when all nine products total a whopping $630! Radar has discovered that several world-renowned skincare professionals are trashing The Kardashians star's first stab at breaking into the world of luxe creams, serums, face wash, and more, warning fans that they're really just paying for the TV personality's "name, her face and the packaging."

Kim made headlines when she unveiled her skincare line SKKN by Kim last month, but for all the wrong reasons. She copped backlash after many angry followers accused her of ripping off Lori Harvey's brand SKN by LH.

With Kim's products ranging from $43 to $90 per item, doctors are putting her high-priced products to the test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sf5uF_0geHGYpe00
Source: Mega

"A lot of the price is really her name, her face and the packaging," Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, who's a board-certified dermatologist at La Jolla Dermatology and Laser Surgery Center, told USA Today.

She went on to say that none of the ingredients Kim uses are "groundbreaking or novel that you couldn't find elsewhere," adding, "there are much more affordable products on the market that have very similar formulations."

"We have ingredients that are micronized, for example, and that can be expensive technology because it releases a little bit of the ingredient at the time as opposed to all at once, making the product more effective and less irritating. Obviously, that is going to cost more. But I'm not seeing any technology applied in SKKN products that would justify the price point," Dr. Shirazi stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKz5A_0geHGYpe00
Source: Mega

New York-based dermatologist Dr. Camille Howard agreed, especially when it comes to Kim's exfoliator. Both doctors warn against using the product, especially for those who are dry or sensitive, because the product's strong fragrance can irritate the skin.

Howard also said Kim's advice to follow the exfoliator with her toner is all wrong.

"The toner is for very resistant skin, because it does have witch hazel and some alcohol," the doctor said. "But you have a mechanical exfoliant, which is a scrub, and you also have a chemical exfoliant, which is a toner like (Kardashian) has here. And for someone who is pretty new to skincare, they may use these things twice a day at the same time… and after a couple weeks notice their skin is super dry and super sensitive."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7l0I_0geHGYpe00
Source: Mega

For those still interested in paying a pretty penny for Kim's brand, Howard suggested the face cleanser, revealing that "it really felt amazing on the skin." She added that it's a reasonable price ($45) for the quality.

"When I used it, I didn't find that it made my skin dry feel dry or strict."

Kim explained that for "prestige" skincare like her products, shoppers have to pay a higher price. "The products I was using that were comparable were way more expensive … I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could," she said.

Her skincare line isn't the only thing Kim's catching heat over. As RadarOnline.com reported, plastic surgeons called BS on her claims that she only has Botox in her face.

