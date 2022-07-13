ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Hunting lodge damaged during fire in Colleton County

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago
Photo courtesy Harold Buzzell / Colleton County Fire Rescue

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A hunting lodge was damaged during a fire Tuesday evening in Colleton County.

Individuals attending church next door to the lodge saw smoke coming from the building around 8:00 p.m. and alerted the owner, who then called 9-1-1, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

“Fire-Rescue units arrived minutes later to find smoke coming from the eaves on all sides of the single-story wood frame building,” officials said. “The owner had used a garden hose on the fire prior to the fire units arriving.”

Officials said the fire burned into an exterior wall. Firefighters had to use a chainsaw to remove a section of the wall and extinguish flames.

The building and most of the items inside were saved; however, the building suffered fire, smoke, and water damage.

Officials believe the fire was electrical in nature. No injuries were reported.

WCBD Count on 2

Box trucks used for thefts in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says box trucks, like U-Hauls, are being borrowed or stolen by suspects when committing these thefts, which makes it difficult for police to track the people doing it. “A pick-up,” Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight said, “you can’t get but so much in the back […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Charleston Co. deputy injured in 2020 crash sues hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy is suing MUSC for medical malpractice and gross negligence in connection with his treatment following a devastating crash on the Don Holt Bridge. Deputy Mike Costanzo was seriously hurt in a crash on July 1, 2020, while he was on...
live5news.com

Charleston Police search for 3 in string of thefts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released surveillance images of three people they say were involved in a series of thefts, including a vehicle stolen from a parking garage. Police say the thefts happened in the downtown area in late June. The vehicle pictured, a black BMW X6, with a...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

UPDATE: Power for Berkeley Electric uses has been restored as of 5:10 p.m. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Local electric companies are monitoring several power outages as storms move through the area Saturday afternoon. About 2,900 Berkeley Electric customers are without power in Charleston and Berkeley counties as of 4 p.m. Dominion Energy is […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

