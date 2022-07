ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeremy Gutherie, the man accused of raping a pair of 12-year-old twins and impregnating one of them, will stay behind bars until trial. Prosecutors argued keeping Jeremy Gutherie behind bars is the only way to be sure that he stays away from children. The 41-year-old is accused of luring the girls on Snapchat […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO