Dramatic Photos and Videos Show Power of Tuesday’s Severe Weather

By David Andrews
Washingtonian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLightning, rainbows and a bright orange apocalyptic sunset looked like a scene out of Ghostbusters as severe weather hit the DC area Tuesday evening. An EarthCam timelapse captured the enormous shelf cloud as it approached the Mall from the west. Others captured the lightning crackling across the sky in every direction...

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Warm & humid temps present storms Sunday

BALTIMORE-- We're keeping an eye on another potential round of strong storms.  Anytime after about 2 p.m., storms could start popping up. The energy is being driven by an area of low pressure west of the Ohio Valley. Expect a stray shower or two this afternoon with potentially heavy downpours and localized flooding... with damaging winds and wind gusts Monday. It will be rather humid and remain dry for most of today with highs near 88°. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WTRF- 7News

Risk for Severe Weather across Ohio and West Virginia Sunday afternoon

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concerns will be damaging wind gusts as well as an isolated instance for large hail. Flash flooding is also a concern due to saturated ground and storms moving through the same area.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Flood Watch for Ohio and West Virginia through Monday morning

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Flood Watch for Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia through Monday morning. Flooding will be possible due to excessive rainfall from showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours. Rain totals will range around 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
WHEELING, WV
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Scattered showers pop up Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms rolled across Maryland, threatening to cause damage to property and roadways.A flood warning was issued for Anne Arundel and Prince George's Counties until 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.And a flash flood warning was issued for Anne Arundel County until 10:15 p.m. Additionally, a flash flood warning was in effect for Wicomico County until 9:15 p.m.   The potential flooding was projected to impact Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, College Park, Crofton, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Beltsville, Bladensburg, Mayo, Shady Side, Naval Academy, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Rhode River, South River, Severn River, University of Maryland, Fort Totten, Glen Burnie, and Severna Park.People who live in those areas could have seen one to two inches of rain.Heavy downpours were projected to lead to isolated flooding too.Sunday is a bit of a repeat of Saturday so plan to get your outdoor plans done in the morning. Storms are on deck for Monday thanks to a front that will move through late in the day. 
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Residents Stuck For Days Without Power In Prince George’s County After Intense Storms

Nearly 2,000 Prince George’s County residents are still experiencing power outages three days after a damaging thunderstorm. The storm swept through suburban Maryland on Tuesday evening, and as of 2 p.m. Friday, power company BGE cites approximately 1,855 customers in Prince George’s County without power. As of 12 p.m., Pepco estimates 18 customers with power outages in Prince George’s, mainly in College Park. Throughout its coverage area, BGE still has more than 15,000 customers without electricity.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
greenbeltnewsreview.com

Storm Rages through Greenbelt

At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, the wind picked up and rain started pelting Greenbelt. Before the storm finished, trees fell on houses, power and cell-service stopped, wires blocked roads, and in general it was a mess. On Wednesday morning, Mayor Emmett Jordan issued a statement saying “This...
GREENBELT, MD
ABC11 Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Chicken rides boogie board down flooded West Virginia road

It's no joke. After heavy rain and severe weather in West Virginia, Jonathan Koerber recorded video of a chicken hanging ten on a board slowly drifting down a flooded street. Evidently Koerber's kids were the first to try boarding through the water, but it was not deep enough for them. So their neighbor chimed in that it might be deep enough for one of their chickens to surf.
ANIMALS
CBS Baltimore

Thousands Of Marylanders Lose Power As Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As of 6 a.m. this morning, 72,585 BGE customers have lost power due to severe thunderstorms that moved through northern and central Maryland yesterday, according to an outage map provided by Baltimore Gas & Electric. Per the utility company, there are as many as 30,348 households without power in Baltimore County this morning. Of those in the county, there are 678 reported outages. In Carroll County, 11,223 of the utility company’s 59,959 customers — or about nearly 20% — have been affected; the number of outages is 214 as of this morning. Roughly 17 percent of BGE customers in Harford County,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Multiple Maryland Counties

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today is a WJZ Alert Day due to the potential for severe storms. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Northern Anne Arundel County, Southeastern Howard County, East Central Montgomery County, and Northeastern Prince Georges County until 6:45 p.m. Meanwhile, Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties were under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. And a severe thunderstorm warning remains for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties until 10:45 p.m. WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's and Talbot County in MD until 8:00pm EDT. https://t.co/89fizSXM9r @wjz #mdwx — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) July 12,...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Fallen trees causing chaos, delays across the DMV area

Severe thunderstorms caused significant damage across neighborhoods in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia Tuesday evening. Metropolitan Area Transportation officials reported significant delays on the Baltimore-Washington parkway because of a downed tree in Prince George's County. There are delays and backups up to five miles in both directions. Evening commuters should wait or find an alternative route.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Severe storms knock out power, topple trees in area counties

BALTIMORE — Heavy rain, winds and storm debris wreaked havoc across Maryland Tuesday, especially in the WMAR-2 viewing area. Those strong storms brought hail, and knocked down many trees and powerlines across. At the peak of the storm, nearly 115,000 Marylanders were left without power. "You could see the...
fox5dc.com

Greenbelt residents picking up the pieces from storm damage

GREENBELT, Md. - More than 24 hours after destructive storms toppled trees and damaged homes, some Greenbelt residents are still dealing with the aftermath. Carlos Hodgson lives at Franklin Park at Greenbelt Station Apartments where massive trees fell throughout the complex, including one on each side of his home. "I...
GREENBELT, MD

