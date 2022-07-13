Dramatic Photos and Videos Show Power of Tuesday’s Severe Weather

BALTIMORE -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms rolled across Maryland, threatening to cause damage to property and roadways.A flood warning was issued for Anne Arundel and Prince George's Counties until 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.And a flash flood warning was issued for Anne Arundel County until 10:15 p.m. Additionally, a flash flood warning was in effect for Wicomico County until 9:15 p.m. The potential flooding was projected to impact Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, College Park, Crofton, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Beltsville, Bladensburg, Mayo, Shady Side, Naval Academy, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Rhode River, South River, Severn River, University of Maryland, Fort Totten, Glen Burnie, and Severna Park.People who live in those areas could have seen one to two inches of rain.Heavy downpours were projected to lead to isolated flooding too.Sunday is a bit of a repeat of Saturday so plan to get your outdoor plans done in the morning. Storms are on deck for Monday thanks to a front that will move through late in the day.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO