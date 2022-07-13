ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

This Mother Alleges An Airline Lost Her Twelve-Year-Old Daughter While She Was Traveling As An Unaccompanied Minor

 4 days ago

A mother from Chattanooga, Tennessee, recently took to TikTok to share how an airline lost her daughter.

The mom, named Monica, had placed her twelve-year-old daughter on a flight from Chattanooga to Miami, Florida, in order to see her father.

And being that the daughter is a minor, there are special protocols for when children fly alone.

Monica, though, shared how those protocols were violated, and the airline put her daughter in a potentially dangerous situation.

"If you are not familiar with unaccompanied minor flights, they have to wear a necklace that says they are an unaccompanied minor that has all of their information on it," Monica began.

In fact, these necklaces also have the minors' boarding pass and the information of the adult picking them up.

"This is so they [the airline] can verify that the person picking them up is who they are supposed to be," Monica continued.

So, after Monica's daughter got her boarding pass, she also obtained her unaccompanied minor necklace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eelj6_0geH7IfK00
TikTok; pictured above is Monica

Nonetheless, Monica alleges that the airline did not honor it.

"Almost an hour after her flight landed, I got a call from the airline manager in Miami, and he said my child was missing and they did not know where she was," Monica said.

The airline thankfully shut down the terminal. But, Monica was still furious. And her daughter's father could not locate her.

"It turns out that the flight attendants waved her off the plane and said bye. She [my daughter] said she did not know what to do and kept going because they were telling her bye," Monica explained.

Eventually, the daughter was able to contact her father and meet him at the gate.

But, Monica is still appalled that numerous employees saw her daughter walking around, alone, with the unaccompanied minor necklace and did not stop to help her.

"She was going through the airport with that billboard on her that she was an unaccompanied minor in one of the largest human trafficking hubs in the country," Monica said.

"Not one airline employee stopped her to see if she had an adult. Not one Miami airport employee stopped her, and even the TSA security agent before she went into baggage claim did not stop her," Monica continued.

The mom shared her story in hopes of raising awareness and alerting other parents to the unacceptable breach of protocol.

And Monica's TikTok shocked over 1.8 million viewers.

People from around the globe were horrified to learn what happened to Monica's daughter and condemned the airline for its lack of responsibility.

"I am a former flight attendant. We had to walk the child to the parent and verify ID before releasing the child. This is definitely unacceptable," commented one user.

"This could have been a tragic ending. Thank goodness she is safe," wrote another commenter.

She has not yet posted an update regarding the matter.

To watch Monica's original TikTok, visit the link here.

