Could mask mandates return as BA.5 variant drives COVID cases?

Two and a half years into the pandemic, more than 12 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, and more than 5 million are being administered each day. People in many high-income countries, including Australia, are now receiving their third or fourth dose. But the distribution of vaccines globally is still vastly unequal. More than 80% of people in low-income countries have not yet received a single dose. In January 2021, the Director-General of the World Health Organization warned bluntly: the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure – and the price of this failure will be paid...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 MINUTES AGO