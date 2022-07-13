Could mask mandates return as BA.5 variant drives COVID cases?

When people started getting the COVID-19 vaccines last spring, some noticed an unexpected side effect — their periods were heavier, started earlier or lasted longer. Researchers Katharine Lee, Ph.D., and Kathryn Clancy, Ph.D., heard anecdotally that people experienced changed menstruation and launched a survey to capture post-vaccine period experiences. The results, published in the journal Science Advances, indicate the COVID-19 vaccine does change menstruation for some.
About 25 million children worldwide have missed out on routine immunizations against common diseases like diptheria, largely because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted regular health services or triggered misinformation about vaccines, according to the U.N. In a new report published Friday, the World Health Organization and UNICEF said their figures show...
In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
Men in the United States are sicker and more likely to die early from preventable causes compared with their peers in other similarly high-income countries, a new study has found. Released on Thursday by the Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit organization focused on public health issues, the report compared “health care...
Two and a half years into the pandemic, more than 12 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, and more than 5 million are being administered each day. People in many high-income countries, including Australia, are now receiving their third or fourth dose. But the distribution of vaccines globally is still vastly unequal. More than 80% of people in low-income countries have not yet received a single dose.
In January 2021, the Director-General of the World Health Organization warned bluntly:
the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure – and the price of this failure will be paid...
Starting Saturday, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be simplified to three digits: 988. You can call or text the number and be connected to trained counselors at 200 crisis centers around the country. The current 10-digit number will remain in service.July 15, 2022.
