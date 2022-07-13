ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 28

Fruitport defeats Ludington 54-28 in football playoffs MUSKEGON – Fourteen local football teams competed in the opening round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs tonight and seven came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s district championship games. Below are the final scores from across...
Running back’s 300-yard day leads Portage Northern to playoff win over Byron Center

BYRON CENTER, MI – If it weren’t for the weather, XaVior Tyus’ performance on Friday could have been confused for a season-opening effort. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back didn’t look like he had nine games under his belt against Byron Center, as the star senior powered Portage Northern to a 44-22 road win over the Bulldogs in their Round 1 playoff matchup.
