BYRON CENTER, MI – If it weren’t for the weather, XaVior Tyus’ performance on Friday could have been confused for a season-opening effort. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back didn’t look like he had nine games under his belt against Byron Center, as the star senior powered Portage Northern to a 44-22 road win over the Bulldogs in their Round 1 playoff matchup.

