Four key industries — service, teaching, nursing and social work — are facing worker shortages in New Mexico. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) New Mexico is in dire need of more service workers, but the state hasn’t changed the industry’s low pay or minimal benefits that makes the job unsustainable for many. Instead, the Department of Workforce Solutions is focused on finding young adults to fill the roles that are being abandoned in favor of better paying positions.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO