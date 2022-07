For many Americans, the main question to ask when buying a car isn’t “how will I use this vehicle on most days?” It’s “what’s the most extreme way I will ever use this vehicle?” That’s how daily office commuters end up driving SUVs to and from work all by themselves. All they really need is a two-seat Smart car (or a bus pass), but because they want the option to pack the whole family and the dog in for a weekend getaway once every three months, they opt for something like a Toyota RAV4.

CARS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO