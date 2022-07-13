ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

So Sad! Lily The Lion Has Passed Away At Lake Superior Zoo

By Jeanne Ryan
 3 days ago
The Lake Superior Zoo sent out a Press release with sad news. Their female African lion Lily who would have turned 15 this September has passed away. Director of Animal Care, Lizzy Larson said, “I had the privilege of being one of Lily’s keepers since she was 2 years old. I...

Duluth, MN
