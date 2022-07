The University of Louisville basketball staff recently jumped into the recruitment of four-star Class of 2024 prospect Carter Bryant. The standout wing from Fountain Valley, Calif., High School said he's excited to continue to build that relationship with U of L coach Kenny Payne and his staff. U of L assistant coach Nolan Smith first saw him at the Section 7 event last month and then the entire staff watched him at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando and Payne and assistant Josh Jamieson saw him last weekend at the Nike EYBL event in Kansas City.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO