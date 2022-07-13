ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

BRIDGE REPLACEMENT SLATED ON ROUTE 1013

By Hometown5
wpxz1041fm.com
 3 days ago

There’s a bridge replacement coming up on State Route 1013 (Sensor Road/Red Barn...

www.wpxz1041fm.com

WTAJ

100-mile yard sale going through Elk and Clearfield Counties

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 25th annual 100-mile yard sale is being held by the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation. Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation is a nonprofit organization. This year’s sale takes place from Friday, July 15 to Saturday, July 16. For a map of where everything is make sure to check out the Quehanna […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Life of East Broad Top Railroad employee to be honored

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A long-time member of the East Broad Top Foundation passed away while traveling to work at the railroad on July 6. Now, his work family is honoring him with one last ride by shutting down the railroad and trolley museum this Saturday. If you took a recent trip to visit […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Jefferson County, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Brookville Man Scattering Rubbish Identified By Mail Found in Garbage

Man Scattering Rubbish Identified by Name, Address ‘Within the Garbage’. Man Scattering Rubbish Identified by Name, Address ‘Within the Garbage’. PSP Marienville received a report for a person scattering rubbish around 2:11 p.m., on July 11, at the intersection of Deemer’s Camp Road and Mineweaser Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
BROOKVILLE, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

ALL COMMUNITY YARD SALE HAPPENING NEXT WEEKEND IN PUNXSUTAWNEY

There’s going to be an “All Community Yard Sale” next weekend in Punxsutawney. According to The Punxsutawney Spirit, you don’t need to obtain permission, as the sale will be going on throughout Punxsutawney, July 22 and the 23rd. The Borough Council approved the motion after a...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
YourErie

Man hospitalized after motorcycle vs. deer collision

A man was taken to the hospital after a deer collided with his motorcycle Friday afternoon. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on the 14000 block of Route 19 in Cambridge Springs around 12:40 p.m. on Friday, July 15. The 59-year-old man was traveling northbound when the deer ran in front of his […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Unfinished repairs to home gets Elk County man charges

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Thousands of dollars worth of unfinished work for home improvement has landed a Ridgway man charges, according to police. The homeowner told police that Jeffrey Schatz, 50, of Schatz Hometown Masonry signed a contract in July 2019 for home improvement repairs totaling $24,200 at a home at the 500 block of […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Route 53 Country Store now open

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two years ago Uncle Phil’s General Store burnt down and has been vacant up until now. Andrew and Shana Woomer decided to rebuild and expand the store from its former glory. The Route 53 Country Store is now open seven days a week from 5 a.m. till 10 p.m. With […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fire destroys homes, injures firefighters in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a fire that destroyed three homes Wednesday evening in DuBois. A second alarm fire broke out along Wilson Avenue in DuBois on Wednesday, July 13 at 6:20 p.m. According to the Sandy Township Fire Department, they responded to the call for a two-building fire, and soon after […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wpxz1041fm.com

FIREFIGHTERS INJURED IN MULTI-HOUSE BLAZE IN DUBOIS

More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene of a second alarm fire that involved three houses in DuBois last night. WTAJ News reports the blaze occurred around 6:30 along the 100 block of Wilson Avenue. A couple firefighters were transported to Penn Highs for treatment, while one was...
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Police search for man after truck found in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a missing endangered man whose truck was last seen in Clearfield County. Christopher Matt Bryant was reported missing after his wife told police in Avondale, Chester County that she hasn’t seen or heard from him since Monday, July 4. Bryant’s truck was found at a […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State police find missing Vintondale woman

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Indiana and Cambria counties were searching for a missing, possibly endangered Vintondale woman. Update: Troopers report that Yerty was found said at around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. They want to thank everyone for their part to help locate the woman. You can read the original story below.
VINTONDALE, PA
wesb.com

DuBois Fire Destroys Five Homes

Five homes were destroyed when a fire tore through a DuBois street Wednesday. According to the State Police Fire Marshal, the fire was first reported shortly before 5:30 in the evening on Wilson Street. A cause for the fire has yet to be determined and the investigation continues. Damage is...
explore venango

Franklin Man Scammed Out of $3,500

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was recently scammed out of $3,500.00. According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 67-year-old Franklin man was contacted around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 by an unknown person claiming to be with Spectrum. Police say the unknown individual “conned the...
FRANKLIN, PA

