BRIDGE REPLACEMENT SLATED ON ROUTE 1013

A section of Interstate 80 in Centre County has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash caused an hourslong closure Friday. Interstate 80 westbound was closed between Exit 158 (Milesburg) and Exit 147 (Snow Shoe) for about 2 1/2 hours. The road reopened around 2 p.m. “Residual delays may be an issue...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 25th annual 100-mile yard sale is being held by the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation. Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation is a nonprofit organization. This year’s sale takes place from Friday, July 15 to Saturday, July 16. For a map of where everything is make sure to check out the Quehanna […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A long-time member of the East Broad Top Foundation passed away while traveling to work at the railroad on July 6. Now, his work family is honoring him with one last ride by shutting down the railroad and trolley museum this Saturday. If you took a recent trip to visit […]
SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police have released information surrounding a July 13 fire that destroyed three DuBois residences and resulted in approximately $2,000,000.00 in damage. (Photos courtesy Oklahoma Fire Station 37. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit was requested to investigate the cause and origin of...
Man Scattering Rubbish Identified by Name, Address ‘Within the Garbage’. Man Scattering Rubbish Identified by Name, Address ‘Within the Garbage’. PSP Marienville received a report for a person scattering rubbish around 2:11 p.m., on July 11, at the intersection of Deemer’s Camp Road and Mineweaser Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rain or shine the 25th Annual Curwensville Days Car show is set to take place this weekend in Irvin Park. From Saturday, July 16 at 9 a.m. until Noon drivers can register their cars for the event. Registration is free and as well as admission for displays. So, if you’re […]
There’s going to be an “All Community Yard Sale” next weekend in Punxsutawney. According to The Punxsutawney Spirit, you don’t need to obtain permission, as the sale will be going on throughout Punxsutawney, July 22 and the 23rd. The Borough Council approved the motion after a...
A man was taken to the hospital after a deer collided with his motorcycle Friday afternoon. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on the 14000 block of Route 19 in Cambridge Springs around 12:40 p.m. on Friday, July 15. The 59-year-old man was traveling northbound when the deer ran in front of his […]
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Punxsutawney-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Ford in the area of East Main Street and Swamp Alley, in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, around 1:52 a.m. on Sunday, July 3. Upon further investigation,...
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Thousands of dollars worth of unfinished work for home improvement has landed a Ridgway man charges, according to police. The homeowner told police that Jeffrey Schatz, 50, of Schatz Hometown Masonry signed a contract in July 2019 for home improvement repairs totaling $24,200 at a home at the 500 block of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two years ago Uncle Phil’s General Store burnt down and has been vacant up until now. Andrew and Shana Woomer decided to rebuild and expand the store from its former glory. The Route 53 Country Store is now open seven days a week from 5 a.m. till 10 p.m. With […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a fire that destroyed three homes Wednesday evening in DuBois. A second alarm fire broke out along Wilson Avenue in DuBois on Wednesday, July 13 at 6:20 p.m. According to the Sandy Township Fire Department, they responded to the call for a two-building fire, and soon after […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a missing endangered man whose truck was last seen in Clearfield County. Christopher Matt Bryant was reported missing after his wife told police in Avondale, Chester County that she hasn’t seen or heard from him since Monday, July 4. Bryant’s truck was found at a […]
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. The Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship has launched a program called “The Wilds...
INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Indiana and Cambria counties were searching for a missing, possibly endangered Vintondale woman. Update: Troopers report that Yerty was found said at around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. They want to thank everyone for their part to help locate the woman. You can read the original story below.
STATE COLLEGE — At the request of Penn State, a Centre County judge has agreed to seal a case that includes search warrants involving crime victims who attend the university, shielding this information from the public and the press. Sealing an entire file is “rare” and “should not happen...
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was recently scammed out of $3,500.00. According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 67-year-old Franklin man was contacted around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 by an unknown person claiming to be with Spectrum. Police say the unknown individual “conned the...
