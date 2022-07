HEBER CITY — Police say Julie Ann Burns told officers in June that she was afraid Michael Grant Asman would "kill her by either beating her to death or shooting her." Asman, 35, was charged Thursday with killing her after Burns, 36, was found dead in her Heber City house with a gunshot wound to her head. Asman is charged in 4th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

