OCEAN COUNTY – Contractors who came to the region to swindle people desperate to have their homes rebuilt were sentenced to prison. John Bishop, 57, of Celebration, Florida, will get four years, and will have to pay $178,425 in restitution to the victims. His partner, Paul Rueda, 50, of San Diego, Texas, will get five years and will have to pay $542,800.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO