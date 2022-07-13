ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delivering the Ultimate in Modern Luxury Living, This Custom Home Asks for $3,895,000 in Portland Oregon

Cover picture for the articleThe Home in Portland is a true modern masterpiece designed by Craig Wollen, now available for sale. This home located at 4112 SW Greenhills Way, Portland, Oregon; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 4,921 square feet of living spaces. Call Suzann Baricevic Murphy – Where, Inc – (Phone: (503) 789-1033)...

KTVZ

Cities where houses sell fastest near Portland, Oregon

Cities where houses sell fastest near Portland, Oregon. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it...
kptv.com

Rose City Sneakerfest celebrates sneaker culture

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Rose City Sneakerfest is giving sneakerheads from all over Oregon the chance to connect and buy, sell and trade sneakers all in one place!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the organizers behind the event to find out what Portlanders should expect when they stop by this Sunday.
KTVZ

Cities with least home inventory in Portland, Oregon metro area

Cities with least inventory in Portland, Oregon metro area. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit...
thatoregonlife.com

Portland Makes “World’s Great Places of 2022” List by Time Magazine

Time Magazine has recognized Portland, Oregon as one of the World’s Great Places of 2022, in an article published this last week. Time gives credit to Portland for the city’s commitment to planet Earth, with new infrastructure for cyclists and walkers. As Time reports, The Earl Blumenauer Bicycle...
Real Estate
pdxmonthly.com

Housing Inventory in Portland Is Rising: Which Quadrant Had the Biggest Spike?

What a difference a month makes. New numbers from the Real Estate Multiple Listing Service, or RMLS, show that there were more homes for sale in June in the Portland metro area than there have been at just about any point since June of 2020. The number of listings shot up from 2,782 in May to 4,109 in June, a rise that’s truly notable when you consider just how little inventory has been available in these parts for the past two years.
The Oregonian

Garden tours, pruning workshops and walks to add to your July calendar

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Bumble Bee Hike: 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays through July. Toddlers can look for wildlife, listen to the wind and creek, smell plants and flowers, and touch the trees and leaves. Register at leachgarden.org; Leach Botanical Garden, 6704 S.E. 122nd Ave.
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Ice Cream

Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
KATU.com

Flight from Portland to New Jersey makes emergency landing in Wisconsin

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WLUK) — A flight from the Portland International Airport to Newark, New Jersey had to make an emergency landing Thursday at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. Airport officials say the Boeing 737 was on its way from Portland, Oregon, to Newark, New Jersey. It landed before...
The Portland Mercury

Portland's homeless camp sweeps undermine the efforts of people seeking permanent housing.

Becky Lange had spent months building and maintaining the community vegetable garden at NE Dekum and 33rd Ave. Neighbors had donated planting containers and vegetable starts at the beginning of spring, and the late-June heatwave meant the garden was finally producing enough bounty to share. That’s why, on June 27, Lange held back tears as she surveyed the garden plot. Plants lay uprooted and wilting in the hot afternoon sun in a garden bed dimpled with hastily dug holes. The soil held imprints of now-missing stepping stones that had allowed Becky to reach her fledgling plants with a watering can. Nearby, shards of shattered glass from her homemade greenhouse lay scattered on the ground.
lacamasmagazine.com

Camas Days: ‘Experience The Magic of Camas’ Schedule of Events

The annual Camas Day celebration is returning Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23, with extended events on Sunday, July 24. There will be a special concert on July 21. Sponsored by Georgia Pacific – Camas Mill, Waste Connections, Wafertech LLC, Columbia Credit Union, Vancouver Clinic, The Columbian Newspaper, You Move Me, Minuteman Press Camas, Sip & Paint for Fun Art Farm, Camas Boutique Hotel, The Camas-Washougal Post Record, City of Camas and the Camas-Washougal Chamber of Commerce.
KOIN 6 News

Did you know Washington has a ‘haunted’ state park?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For a true “Blair Witch Project” experience, Pacific Northwest residents might not need to travel far. A campsite in Washington’s Puget Sound area has a reputation for being haunted. Fort Worden Historical State Park, located in Port Townsend, was originally constructed between...
pdxmonthly.com

It's Not Your Imagination—This Is a Tough Year for Oregon Summer Fruit

The strawberries were the tell. Normally, Oregon strawberries are summer’s first calling card, petite, wine-red Hoods and candy-colored Albions heralding the long-awaited return of the sun. This year, what made it to markets was—in many cases—a flavorless, water-logged shadow of one of the state’s most celebrated berries, courtesy of...
KOIN 6 News

Vancouver, WA named one of the worst cities for renters

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — With inflation at an all-time high, a personal-finance website is ranking Vancouver, Washington as one of the worst for renters. According to WalletHub, last year’s rent prices nationally grew at nearly double the rate of any previous year. The website recently released its report on this year’s best and worst places to rent in America.

