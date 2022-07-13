ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Roethlisberger on the stadium name change: 'Home will always be Heinz Field'

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
For all 18 seasons of his Hall of Fame career, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger called Heinz Field home. Now Big Ben is enjoying retirement but took to Twitter this week to comment on the Steelers big move to change the name of the stadium from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium as part of a new naming rights agreement.

I can’t believe it, it doesn’t seem right or real! Home will always be Heinz Field. I will never forget the last game, and all the amazing fans at forever Heinz.

Heinz Field first opened in 2001 after the demolition of Three Rivers Stadium. Pittsburgh signed a new naming agreement with Acrisure which should give the fans plenty of anxiety and the team a nice financial bump.

Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

