Next generation lead Le Col Wahoo at Tour de France Femmes

(Image credit: LE COL WAHOO)

Le Col Wahoo have announced a six-rider team that will compete at the Tour de France Femmes from July 24-31. The British outfit was one of the seven wildcard teams invited to the event and they aim to focus their efforts on a successful outing by playing a key role in each stage.

“The Tour de France Femmes is something that all the members of the team – riders and staff – are really looking forward to being a part of. We have a huge focus on this event, and lots of extra motivation," said Tom Varney, general manager of Le Col Wahoo.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Already have an account ? Sign in here

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.