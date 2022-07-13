ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BreakingAC

Police seek help finding missing Atlantic City teen

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7y6c_0geGAMhF00

An Atlantic City teenager has been missing since Sunday.

Maliah Brittingham, 15, was last seen around the 100 block of North Georgia Avenue, police said.

She is believed to be with a male friend at a home in the 2400 block of Arctic Avenue.

Maliah was last seen wearing black pants, black sneakers and a gray croptop.

Anyone who has information is asked to call police at 609-347-5766. Information may also be texted anonymously to tip411 (847411) beginning the text with ACPD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2153dP_0geGAMhF00

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

South Jersey man sought in fatal shooting of 34-year-old at apartment complex, prosecutor says

A 20-year-old South Jersey man is wanted in the shooting death earlier this year of a man at an apartment complex in Atlantic County, authorities said. Tyreek Crawford, of Egg Harbor Township, is charged with murder and weapons offenses in the killing of Joshua Hannah, 34, at the Somers Point Village Apartments in Somers Point, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Atlantic City#North Georgia#Georgia Avenue
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead Along Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park

A man was shot and killed in a parking lot along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park neighborhood, police said. Officers found the 31-year-old man along the 2400 block of Kelly Drive around 6:06 a.m. Saturday, the Philadelphia Police Department said. He had been shot in the head. NBC10...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

14-Year-Old Boy Turns Himself In To Police In Connection With Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The hunt for the suspect wanted for shooting a 19-year-old man multiple times on a busy SEPTA subway platform in Center City is over. Philadelphia police say a 14-year-old boy turned himself in on Friday morning. Despite the arrest, passengers at 15th Street Station are still concerned for their safety. “I don’t know how a 14-year-old gets a gun, but yeah, that’s insane,” SEPTA passenger Steve Hazel said. The shooting happened at the Market-Frankford Line’s 15th Street Station, a place where thousands of people travel throughout the city, just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday. “I think it’s really tragic that that’s what altercations have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

EHT man wanted in Somers Point killing

An Egg Harbor Township man is wanted in shooting that killed a Somers Point father of seven in February. Tyreek Crawford, 20, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Joshua Hannah on Feb. 10. Hannah, 34, was shot in the Somers Point Village Apartments on Mays Landing Road...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
CBS Philly

Camden County Police Department Swears In 1st Latina Woman To Hold Rank Of Deputy Chief

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden County Police Department promoted its first woman and Latina to the position of deputy police chief. Deputy Chief Janell Simpson, a Camden native, has worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years, beginning in 2002 when she joined the Camden Police Department. “We’ve come a long way from 20 years ago,” Simpson said. “But we also still have more to go, and I’m just excited about that.” After the municipal department dissolved and became the Camden County Police Department, Simpson was promoted to sergeant and led the special victims’ unit, where she helped successfully reunite...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

2 Atlantic City Police Officers Credited With Saving Man From Drowning

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Two Atlantic City police officers are being credited with saving a man from drowning. He accidentally fell off a dock and into the bay off of North Trenton Avenue Tuesday afternoon. When the officers arrived, the man was unresponsive and going in and out of consciousness. One of the officers jumped in and pulled the man to a nearby boat. He’s doing better now and is expected to make a full recovery.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
3K+
Followers
316
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy