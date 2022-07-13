Police seek help finding missing Atlantic City teen
An Atlantic City teenager has been missing since Sunday.
Maliah Brittingham, 15, was last seen around the 100 block of North Georgia Avenue, police said.
She is believed to be with a male friend at a home in the 2400 block of Arctic Avenue.
Maliah was last seen wearing black pants, black sneakers and a gray croptop.
Anyone who has information is asked to call police at 609-347-5766. Information may also be texted anonymously to tip411 (847411) beginning the text with ACPD.
