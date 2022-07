CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The mother of Stanley Brown, Jr. is praying for a break in the case of her son’s murder. The trail has run cold after six years. Now, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects. Sgt. Dennis Convery can’t stop thinking about a case that’s weighed on his mind for more than six years. “It’s something I’m not going to stop working on,” Convery said. Gunned down the night of May 23, 2016 along North 30th Street in Camden, Stanley “Hoose” Brown was headed to watch an NBA playoff game with a friend...

