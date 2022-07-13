ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Vikings name Garner as volleyball coach

By Stokes News
thestokesnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY – North Stokes’ athletic director Scott Smith announced a familiar face to lead the Vikings’ volleyball program on Monday with the hiring of 2012 alumnus Kierston Garner. “We are excited that Coach (Kierston) Garner has decided to come back to North Stokes,” said Smith. “She...

