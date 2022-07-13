ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Jayland Walker described as quiet, thoughtful at funeral

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X25Ax_0geG4aSk00

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a theater in Akron, Ohio, on Wednesday to commemorate the life of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month.

Walker was remembered by family and friends as a shy, kind, thoughtful man with a quiet sense of humor. There were also calls from those who spoke at the funeral about the need for justice for Walker and other Black men and women killed by police.

“We thank you God that Jayland’s life has touched so many people around the world,” said Pastor Robert DeJournett of Akron’s St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ “I’m believing that this is gonna be the last time that we have to do this. But God, we’re going to continue to push and push and push until a change is gonna come.”

Mourners, some wearing “Black Lives Matter” and “Zero Threat, Zero Violence, Justice for Jayland” T-shirts passed by Walker’s casket before the funeral.

“When I think about Jayland, I think about someone who had the biggest heart,” said Robin Elerick, a cousin of Walker’s who spoke at the service. “He was so sweet and so authentically genuine, and that’s what I’ll always remember about him.”

Walker’s best friend, through tears, recalled how they were like brothers and listened to music together including one of Walker’s favorite rappers, Jadakiss.

“I don’t want anybody to try to make it seem like my best friend was a bad dude,” said Dupri Whatley. “Because he was not. If it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be where I’m at now.”

Bishop Timothy Clarke, of the First Church of God in Columbus, preached about how Walker’s death, and the deaths of other men and women, cannot be normalized.

“We must not try to act as if this is all right,” Clarke said. “This is not all right. There’s nothing right about this. We should not be here, and Jayland should not be in that box.”

An attorney for Walker’s family, Bobby DiCello, said during a news conference following the funeral that the United Nations Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality Law Enforcement has committed to examine Walker’s death.

DiCello said Akron and its police department need to make policy changes such as installing dashboard cameras in police cruisers. He insisted that Akron city officials need to publicly apologize to Walker’s family.

“We’re going to hold them accountable for every single bullet they fired in this case,” DiCello said,

Walker was killed June 27 at the end of a vehicle and foot chase that followed an attempted traffic stop. He wasn’t armed when he was shot, but authorities said Walker had fired a shot from his car 40 seconds into the vehicle chase. Police body camera footage released by the city on July 3 shows Walker wearing a ski mask, jumping out the front passenger door of his still-moving car and then running into a parking lot.

That blurry footage does not clearly show what authorities say was a threatening gesture before he was shot by eight officers, seven of whom are white and one who is Black.

Investigators haven’t confirmed how many rounds were fired or how many times he was shot. The Summit County medical examiner’s office said it found more than 60 wounds on Walker’s body but hasn’t said how many were entrance and exit wounds.

Akron police released a photo that showed an unloaded handgun, an ammunition clip and what appeared to be a wedding ring on the driver’s seat of Walker’s car.

Less than 24 hours before the Akron pursuit, an officer in nearby New Franklin Township had tried to stop a car believed to be Walker’s for the same equipment violations that led to the Akron chase. A police supervisor called off the pursuit when the driver crossed the township border into Akron.

Akron has seen daily protests city officials released body camera footage from the eight officers on July 3. Downtown Akron is under a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Akron police asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to handle the investigation into the shooting. BCI’s findings will be turned over to the Summit County prosecutor’s office to present evidence to a grand jury to determine if any officers will be charged criminally.

Comments / 265

Bobby Beaucier
3d ago

wait a min.. what's that the homies carrying in the pic. thought the Dems want gun control. where's the out rage from the Dems, carrying a semi auto on what looks like public street?

Reply(11)
54
Robin Roberts
3d ago

Look just do what Senator Scott said, when you are stop by the Police Officer put your hands on the wheel and do exactly what they say. If you drive away or run from the Police you must have done something or about to do something wrong. So it’s his fault not the Police

Reply(18)
78
Ann Plamondon
3d ago

I think it puzzles me maybe amazes me why the black community thinks that running from the police shooting at the police jumping out of a moving car running from the police taser deployed had no effect and then he turned on the police that’s when they shot him. But it seems that all of that is not part of the thought process of why he was killed. If he had just followed commands none of this would’ve happened. Many of these interactions with police are totally preventable it’s called follow commands.

Reply(3)
46
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in Akron, Ohio, was shot dozens of times, with 26 bullets recovered from his body, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Friday. Dr. Lisa Kohler, the Summit County medical examiner, said it was impossible for her office to say which bullet killed Walker or the number of shots that were fired. Walker “had several very devastating injuries that would cause death,” including injuries to his heart, lungs and arteries, Kohler said. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. Preliminary findings released earlier indicated Walker’s body had more than 60 wounds. Greta Johnson, Summit County communications director, said Friday it was “very possible” that one bullet could cause multiple entrance wounds, such as by passing through Walker’s arm and into his torso.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

3 women shot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after three women were shot on Kempton Avenue Thursday night. Police responded to the 10100 block shortly after 10 p.m. Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team, that a 44-year-old female was shot in the stomach, a 40-year-old female...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

3 women shot near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three women were shot on Cleveland’s East side late Thursday night. The shooting happened at around 10:10 p.m. on Kempton Avenue near East 102nd Street. A 44-year-old in critical condition, a 29-year-old in serious condition, and a 44-year-old in serious condition were all taken to...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jadakiss
cleveland19.com

Man shot and killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in the 11600 block of Superior Avenue in Cleveland Friday. The shooting happened around 2:10 pm. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cleveland EMS. Cleveland 19 News is waiting for more information from Cleveland Police...
CLEVELAND, OH
BET

Jayland Walker: Activists And The Akron Community Speak Out About What They’ve Experienced Since His Fatal Shooting By Police

Jayland Walker’s June 27 shooting death at the hands of Akron police has rattled the Northeastern Ohio city as the community is demanding answers and accountability. The 25-year-old delivery driver was killed following an alleged “traffic and equipment violation” and subsequent on-foot chase that resulted in eight police officers allegedly firing nearly 90 shots, striking him 60 times.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Justice
WFMJ.com

Service remembers man killed in Akron police shooting

There was a unity service Tuesday in memory of Jayland Walker at Remedy Church in Akron. Walker, 25, was killed after he led Akron police on a four-minute chase. Police say Walker fired his own gun during the pursuit. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been tasked with investigating Walker's shooting.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Body found underneath bridge on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was found on the city’s West side late Thursday morning. Just before noon, a person flagged down a police officer after finding the body underneath the bridge at I-71 North and W. 25th Street. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

996K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy