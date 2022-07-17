ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

How to watch the Open Championship 2022: TV schedule, leaderboard, tee times and everything you need to know

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

It’s a historic year for the Open Championship, as 2022 marks the 150th playing of the golf tournament, the fourth and final major of the year. With this milestone year, the Open is heading back to the birthplace of golf with a field that features some of the biggest names in the game right now.

We’ve teed up all the information you’ll need on how to watch the Open Championship 2022 directly below, including the US and UK TV schedules for the tournament, who’s playing and more. Let’s dive in.

When is the Open Championship 2022?

The 150th Open Championship officially takes place from Thursday, July 14, to Sunday, July 17.

Where is the Open Championship 2022?

This year the Open Championship is being played at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.

St. Andrews is one of the most famous courses in the world, often referred to as the birthplace of golf. The Old Course, which was established in 1552, has hosted the Open Championship more than any other course in the history of the tournament, with this week’s event marking the 29th time the Open has taken place there. The last time that the Open Championship took place at St. Andrews was 2015, with Zach Johnson winning.

How to watch the Open Championship 2022 in the US

The Open Championship TV schedule (US)

US golf fans can watch all of the action of the 150th Open Championship on NBC, USA and Peacock starting Thursday, July 14, through Sunday, July 17. Here is the confirmed broadcast schedule for the Open Championship (* denotes the day before):

Sunday, July 17
4-7 am ET/1-4 am PT: round 4, full coverage, (USA)
7 am-2 pm ET/4-11 am PT: round 4, full coverage (NBC)
TBD: featured holes and featured groups (Peacock)

How to watch

Any coverage of the Open Championship on NBC is going to be available to anyone with a traditional cable subscription or a TV antenna, as local NBC stations are made easily available to all TV households. If you’ve moved to a live TV streaming service, NBC is carried by a variety, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

The USA cable network, meanwhile, is carried by a majority of traditional TV subscription services (check your package’s channel offerings to confirm) as well as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

In order to see Peacock’s live coverage of the Open, you must be a subscriber to Peacock Premium .

How to watch the Open Championship 2022 in the UK

The Open Championship TV schedule (UK)

Sky Sports is going to be the home of the Open Championship in the UK, offering full coverage of action on the course, the driving range and special focuses on featured groups and holes. Please note BBC Two also has nightly highlights.

Here’s the schedule breakdown:

Sunday, July 17
8 am-7:30 pm UK: round 4, full coverage
8-11 am UK: Sunday at the Open (Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel)
9 am-7 pm UK: featured groups and featured holes (red button)
10 am-3 pm: live from the range (red button)

How to watch

With the Open Championship available to watch entirely on Sky Sports, a subscription to Sky TV is necessary. Thankfully, additional coverage available through red button, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Showcase can also be included as part of a Sky TV subscription.

The Open Championship 2022 leaderboard

Here is the top 10 (plus ties) for the Open Championship 2022 at the end of round 2. We'll be updating the leaderboard throughout the day:

  • Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), -16
  • Viktor Hovland (Norway), -16
  • Cameron Young (US), -12
  • Cameron Smith (Australia), -12
  • Scottie Scheffler (US), -11
  • Si Woo Kim (South Korea), -11
  • Dustin Johnson (US), -10
  • Tommy Fleetwood (England), -9
  • Matt Fitzpatrick (England), -9
  • Adam Scott (Australia), -9

Check out the full leaderboard for the Open Championship right here .

The Open Championship 2022 tee times

Check out the tee times for all pairings in the Open Championship round three on the official tournament website .

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
