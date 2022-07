Kylie Jenner, 24, is heating things up on TikTok! The global cosmetics mogul took to the trendy video clip platform to delight her 42.4M followers with a fun dancing video posted to the platform on Wednesday, July 13. The evening clip featured Kylie rocking a form-fitting black sleeveless column dress while dancing in front of a glass sliding door to the song “Cumbia Buena” by Grupo La Cumbia. She laid a fun filter over the video, which made her image appear to be wriggling as she periodically turned to show off different angles of her body. She wore her hair down and finished the look with a perfect manicure.

