ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Univ. of Michigan names experienced leader Ono as president

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQK26_0geG4LPx00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan on Wednesday named Santa Ono, president and vice chancellor of the University of British Columbia, as its new president.

Ono has led the Canadian school since 2016. Before that, he served as president of the University of Cincinnati and senior vice provost and deputy to the provost at Emory University in Georgia.

Ono takes over from Mary Sue Coleman, who is the Ann Arbor school’s interim president. His appointment was approved Wednesday in a unanimous vote by the eight-member board of regents. He is the university’s 15th president and was met with a standing ovation by the regents and those in attendance.

Former Michigan President Mark Schlissel was removed earlier this year after emails were discovered detailing an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between him and a subordinate.

The board of regents then appointed Coleman, whom Schlissel succeeded as president in 2014.

The university has been rocked by allegations that surfaced in 2020 by hundreds of men who said they were sexually assaulted by the late Robert Anderson, a campus doctor who spent nearly 40 years at Michigan. He died in 2008. In January, the school announced a $490 million settlement with Anderson’s accusers.

Separately, Michigan reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit brought by students who sought to force changes in how the school protects the campus from sexual misconduct.

And the university paid $9.25 million to eight women who reported emotional or sexual abuse by Martin Philbert, who over 25 years rose from professor to provost, Michigan’s senior academic official. He was removed in 2020.

Ono is a prolific tweeter and an enthusiastic cheerleader for his schools.

At Cincinnati, he tossed out T-shirts at football games and surprised freshmen by helping them move into their dorms. And he used Twitter to provide updates on everything from how the school fared in a ranking of U.S. colleges to the score of a rugby match.

Ono, who was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, holds a biology degree from the University of Chicago and a doctorate in experimental medicine from McGill University. His research focus is the immune system, eye inflammation and age-related macular degeneration. Ono was a professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Significant pay bump part of new University of Michigan president’s contract

ANN ARBOR, MI - Santo Ono’s contract as the next University of Michigan president features a substantial pay bump from his predecessor. When his term starts on Oct. 13, Ono will make $975,000 in base salary, with annual increases every year pending Board of Regents approval, according to his contract. Former President Mark Schlissel’s contract from September 2021 paid him $927,000 in base salary.
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Ann Arbor Art Fair Features Local Artists, Businesses July 21-23

The nation’s largest juried art fair, the Ann Arbor Art Fair, officially announced artists, music and entertainment lineups for this year’s much-anticipated event next week. Every July, Downtown Ann Arbor transforms into an outdoor art gallery where artists, art collectors and art admirers alike can immerse themselves in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecentersquare.com

Billionaire's project gets $100M from Michigan taxpayers

(The Center Square) – Michigan’s 2023 budget will give $100 million to a billionaire's pet project but no tax relief to 10 million Michiganders despite $7 billion leftover in the state’s bank. The Center Square reported earlier this month that the $77 billion budget gives $100 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
State
Georgia State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Education
Maize n Brew

2023 French edge Aymeric Koumba commits to Michigan

The recruiting surge for the Michigan Wolverines in the month of July continued on Friday afternoon when 2023 French edge Aymeric Koumba committed to the program. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder earned his offer from Mike Elston and the Wolverines back in June when he performed in front of them, as well as other schools, at a camp at Mercer University as a part of the PPI DreamChasers Tour. He also took an unofficial visit to Michigan a couple weeks after landing the offer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan City Named One of the ‘World’s Greatest Places’

It’s that time of year again. It’s time for, well, “TIME Magazine” to release its list of “The World’s Greatest Places,” and this year, a Michigan hotspot is on the list. It’s a huge deal for a Michigan town to make this list,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Schlissel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emory University#Mcgill University#University President#University System#College#Canadian#The Ann Arbor School
Cars 108

Did You Know Durand, Michigan Had A XXX Drive-In?

If your parents were around the Durand, Michigan area in 1966, ask them if they remember the 'Durand Dirties'. The question should make for some very interesting dinner conversation. Maybe you remember the Sceen Drive-In eventually was dubbed 'Durand Dirties'. According to The Daily Beast, the Sceen was the first...
DURAND, MI
UPI News

Two alligator sightings reported in southwest Michigan river

July 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its nature center was closed to the public "until further notice" after two reports of alligator sightings in a river. Albion College said its Whitehouse Nature Center, located near the college's campus in Albion, was closed all day Sunday due to a potential danger.
ALBION, MI
WNEM

Trust provides update on former Buick City site

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Trust overseeing the former Buick City site offered an update on where cleanup efforts stand after years of manufacturing left behind chemicals in the area. “The contamination that’s here based on our investigation thus far has not reached the river. So, what we’re trying to...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Vancouver, CA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Stroh’s making its way back to Michigan taps after 2-decade hiatus

Stroh’s is celebrating 240 years by bringing its classic logo and beer on draft back to Detroit. The brewing company announced Wednesday that it is bringing its 1987 packaging to life. “Detroit has so much love for this beer, and most locals say ‘Stroh’s is spoken here.’ In celebration...
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Virgin Mary statue decapitated at East Lansing church

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Virgin Mary statue at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School in East Lansing has been decapitated and damaged. The heavy concrete statue was in the garden of the school and was knocked over. A hand on the statue was broken off, among other things.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

996K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy