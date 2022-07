Faith Fennidy cried when her mother told her she couldn’t continue to attend the school she loved. Faith had worn braids at Christ the King Elementary School in Terrytown for two years, but when she was in sixth grade in 2018, the school changed its policy to forbid them. Faith’s mother agreed to adjust her hair, paying good money to have a stylist fashion the braids into a ponytail. That didn’t satisfy school officials who considered the style "distracting," Faith's mom, Montrelle Fennidy, told me. Faith had to change her hair or leave the school, so her mother sent her to another school, where Faith graduated from eighth grade. Today she’s a rising sophomore at Metairie Park Country Day.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO