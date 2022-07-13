ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Anyone Else See This Crazy “Light Show” In Bozeman Last Night?

By Derek Wolf
XL Country 100.7
XL Country 100.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the benefits of living in "Big Sky Country" is...well, the big sky. We are certainly fortunate to have some pretty amazing views of all those magnificent stars that light up the sky here in Montana. I was on my way to work this morning, and I noticed...

xlcountry.com

Comments / 1

Related
XL Country 100.7

Need Some Cool New Ink? Check Out These Montana Shops.

In life, we make choices; sometimes these choices are good, and sometimes bad. Either way, this particular life choice, getting a tattoo, can tell a story. Luckily, Bozeman has a few different tattoo shops full of talented artists. July 17th is National Tattoo Day—maybe you can make that long-awaited appointment you have been putting off.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Best Outdoor Dining Experience in Montana?

When you go out for a delicious meal, sometimes having dinner outside can add to the atmosphere. Lovefood made a list of the Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining in Every State, and the spot in Montana is down the road from Bozeman. Outdoor dining can make the ambiance of the meal even more stellar. So what is the best outdoor dining in Montana?
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Sweet Pea Festival Forced to Cancel Bite of Bozeman

Bozeman, MT - Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts announces The Bite of Bozeman is going on hiatus this year. Several reasons have contributed to the Festival’s decision, chief among them an inability to procure the number of food vendors needed to give the community the top-notch event they should expect from Sweet Pea. In its heyday, The Bite of Bozeman had 50 local restaurants and food vendors participating in the annual event. This year, the number of food vendors able to commit to the event was much lower. Of those who declined to participate, most cited a lack of staffing as the main reason for their inability to participate. Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts Executive Director Kris Olenicki states, “We will take this next year to reimagine and revamp The Bite of Bozeman. We believe this is a great opportunity to bring something new and exciting to Bozeman. Although it has been a much-anticipated summer event for many years, we are simply unable to host The Bite of Bozeman the community has come to know and love. We already have begun the process to create a new event for next year that is true to our mission—“where (food as) art and community meet.” Vendors that did sign up to participate will receive a full refund, and the Downtown Bozeman Association has offered to try to fit any committed vendors into the August 4th “Music on Main” event should they wish to participate.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Big Sky, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
XL Country 100.7

Win Lots Of Cash This Summer With Montana’s Biggest Radio Station

Here's a question to ponder, what's better than summer in Montana? How about summer in Montana with cash in your pocket. Just in time for summer vacation, road trips, fun adventures, or the high cost of gas and food, there's no better time to win money than right now. Montana's Best Country, 100.7 XL Country has teamed up with our friends at First Security Bank to give away thousands of dollars in cash this summer!
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Show#Space Weather#Genuine Ice Cream
bozemanmagazine.com

Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts Annual Parade Gone to the Dogs

Bozeman, MT—For the first time in history, Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts is hosting a Dog Parade. This year’s Dog Parade will take place within the Festival’s annual parade, occurring Saturday morning during the Festival. The Parade follows the Sweet Pea Run and Children’s Run. Earlier this year, Sweet Pea representatives met with local company West Paw, to find out how best to incorporate Bozeman’s canine friends into the Festival. While understanding that dogs are not permitted at the Festival itself, West Paw suggested the inclusion of the dogs in the Parade and volunteered to sponsor it. The entry fee is $20 per dog with proceeds benefiting “Working Dogs for Conservation,” the world’s leading conservation detection dog organization. Sweet Pea encourages canine participants to come dressed in their most creative finery; donning the Festival’s namesake flower is a bonus. This year’s Dog Parade is a trial run. If successful, the Festival hopes to make the Dog Parade an annual event replete with prizes. Dogs must be well-behaved, able to withstand the stimulus of a large crowd, and tolerant of other dogs. For a complete list of rules and regulations, or to register your pooch for this year’s Dog Parade, please visit the Festival website at www.sweetpeafestival.org.
BOZEMAN, MT
madisoniannews.com

Virginia City celebrates the arrival of the first pioneers traveling the Bozeman Trail in 1864

Most people who have awareness of early Montana history have some knowledge of John Bozeman and the Bozeman Trail. The Bozeman Trail was an overland route through Wyoming and Montana, connecting the gold rush territory of southern Montana to the oregon trail in eastern Wyoming. It’s most important period for pioneers was from 1864–68, and the trail and a critical pass came to be named after the colorful John Bozeman who--with great assistance from John Jacobs--originally platted what was initially known as the Bozeman-Jacobs Cut-off.
VIRGINIA CITY, MT
XL Country 100.7

Will the Passenger Train Through Bozeman Become a Reality?

This transportation proposal is closer to becoming a reality, which has many locals excited for the future. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work gaining support to bring back the southern Amtrak route through cities like Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula. This track will let you ride the train to Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Portland. Multiple counties, cities, and government officials from Montana have lended support to this initiative, and there has recently been another major endorsement.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Science
Cat Country 102.9

Montana’s Oldest Bar Contains a Beautiful Slice of the Old West

If you're ever out in Southwestern Montana this summer, you may find yourself in Virginia City. The first capital of Montana is still bustling today as a tourist destination that gives them a slice of Western life. One of the best destinations in Virginia City is the oldest bar in Montana. You'll be transported to the Old West as soon as you walk through their doors.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

New Thrift Store Opening in Bozeman in Familiar Location

This is great news for those looking to donate old clothes. In March 2022, the Bozeman location of the Goodwill Thrift Store closed its doors because of the severe staffing shortage. Even before the pandemic, the Bozeman Goodwill store was struggling to find employees. Since they shut their doors, many folks have wondered what might go in that building. Well, now we know.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Seven Empty Buildings and Spaces in the Bozeman Area

Folks might think space in Bozeman is dwindling, but there are still several spaces in the city that are in prime positions to either be developed or moved into these spots. Many folks think that Bozeman is growing too fast, but you might not realize some open spaces and buildings are ready for something new to come in and flourish.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

XL Country 100.7

Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy