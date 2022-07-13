ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, IA

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hurd buys Altoona Hy-Vee plus 7 other of the grocer’s properties

Des Moines Business Record
 4 days ago

Richard Hurd, founder and president of Hurd Real Estate Services, has purchased property in Altoona on which a Hy-Vee grocery store is located, Polk County real estate records show. Hurd Altoona LLC, managed by Hurd, paid Hy-Vee Inc. $19.6 million...

businessrecord.com

WHO 13

Retiring Iowa banker looks back on over 50 years of service

RADCLIFFE, Iowa — Friday was Phyllis Drake’s last day at Security State Bank after working there for 56 years. “I married my husband Dick Drake and had a family,” said Drake. “After the family was all into school, kindergarten, then I started working part time at the bank.” Drake worked as a teller and helped […]
IOWA STATE
Food & Wine

150-Year-Old Beer Cave Uncovered By Iowa Utility Workers

A team of Iowa utility workers had a more exciting-than-usual day at work recently, when some underground electrical work revealed a well-preserved "beer cave" from the mid-19th century. According to KCCI, the electrical workers from the city of Winterset were doing some excavation on a project in Madison County — yes, as in The Bridges of — when they ran into the underground structure.
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

DMARC to add mobile food pantry visit to Orchard Place-Pace Center on Monday

The Des Moines Area Religious Council plans to launch a new mobile food pantry on Monday at Orchard Place-Pace Center. The mobile pantry will be at 620 Eighth St. in downtown Des Moines every first and third Monday of the month from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The addition of the mobile pantry at Orchard Place-Pace Center will help the 3,000 children and families that are served by the agency’s home and community based programs, said Sonnie Vierling, vice president at Orchard Place-Pace Center. “Our providers witness the scarcity of food in homes and the parental fears of if or how they’ll feed their family each night,” Vierling said in a news release. DMARC’s mobile pantry currently serves 22 locations across Central Iowa, and Matt Ungeer, DMARC CEO, said the partnership with Orchard Place “helps us meet folks where they already are. With gas prices being as high as they are right now, if we can help a family make one less trip, that helps them quite a bit too.” DMARC’s food pantry network saw a 40% increase in April, a 60% increase in May and a 64% increase in June compared with the same months in 2021. DMARC officials say the increase is the result of a loss of expanded pandemic SNAP benefits in April with increases in food and fuel prices. So far in 2022, more than 6,000 people have used a DMARC food pantry for the first time ever, agency officials said in the release.
DES MOINES, IA
cbtnews.com

Iowa dealer Jason Willis on his group’s recent acquisition, electric cars, and protecting franchise rights

Willis Automotive has been operating out of Iowa for 75 years, and this year, they expanded by acquiring the only Nissan dealership in the Des Moines area. Today on Inside Automotive, we’re joined by Jason Willis, CEO of Willis Automotive and Chairman of the MINI National Dealer Council, to tell us more about his operation in Iowa and the strategies working for his group today.
DES MOINES, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Supply chain issues knock out Sidewinder, Storm Chaser

Adventureland in Des Moines is the latest company to announce it’s been affected by supply chain issues. A post on their Facebook page says Storm Chaser, a swing ride that spins riders at 35 mph, will not open this summer due to “ongoing challenges with (the) supply chain.” The post goes on to state that the park is working with the ride’s manufacturer and hopes to have it available again in 2023.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Iowa Based Fareway Just Opened a New Type of Store

Iowa has a few homegrown grocery and convenient stores that we're very proud of. Casey's, which is now a Fortune 500 company, Circle K, Kum & Go, and of course, grocers Hy-Vee and Fareway. While Hy-Vee and Fareway are serious competitors, it still has to fill any Iowan with pride...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Double crash shuts down road in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two separate crashes in Des Moines shut down a portion of SE 14th Street for several hours Saturday evening. According to the Des Moines Police Department two crashes occurred between Virginia Ave. and Watrous Ave. One crash involved a motorcyclist who experienced serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa drive-in movie theater set to re-open soon

NEWTON, Iowa — Newton's Valle Drive-In is set to open next month. The drive-in movie theater was heavily damaged during a tornado outbreak on March 5. The heavy winds led to some roof damage, but the owners told KCCI that it has been fixed. This means the projector can be installed for all the movie viewing fun.
NEWTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Police: Woman tried to plow through crowd during party Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a woman tried to plow through a crowd during a party around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at the Oakridge apartments in downtown Des Moines. In video shared with KCCI, you can see the car moving through the crowd and hitting two parked cars.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Sheriff’s Vehicle Purchase Request

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Sheriff’s Office vehicle purchase request at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a county branding committee recommendation, tax credit applications, Finestead Enterprises fiscal year 2023 service contract, employee mileage reimbursement rate, an appointment to the historic preservation commission and hear a Dallas County Administration Building update.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa State Patrol Identifies Those Involved in 163 Crash

The Iowa State Patrol has identified those involved in a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 163 between Pella and Otley Saturday afternoon. Harold Jay Gorter, 72, of Otley, was killed when he was thrown from his tractor by the impact coming from a 2002 Honda Accord driven by 41 year old Chad Thomas Birkenholtz, also of Otley.
OTLEY, IA
theperrynews.com

Armed, drunken West Des Moines man crashes truck Friday

A West Des Moines man was arrested Friday afternoon after crashing his pickup truck and causing law enforcement to judge that he was drunk. Michael Troy Ash, 51, of 8350 Cascade Ave., West Des Moines, was charged with second-offense OWI and carrying weapons while intoxicated. The incident began about 4...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Sweet corn stands popping up across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sweet corn is finally in season and stands are popping up across the metro. Many Iowans are stopping at local stands to buy the summer staple. A cold and rainy spring delayed planting, but customers say it's now time to bite into an Iowa summer tradition.
DES MOINES, IA

