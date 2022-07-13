ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals apply for Ohio sports-betting license

By Chris Roling
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals are one of eight businesses to apply for one of the 85 available Ohio sports-betting licenses so far.

A Type A license would allow the Bengals to partner with two companies and share sports-betting apps profits. Geoff Zochodne of Covers told Dan Monk of WCPO that the team figures to land a massive partner in this endeavor.

“They will probably wind up with a pretty significant partner,” Zochodne said. “This is an NFL franchise. There’s only so many of them in the U.S. They’re fresh off that Super Bowl run. There’s going to be a lot of interest in partnering with them.”

A Type A license costs the Bengals up to $3.33 million. The Cincinnati Reds and FC Cincinnati have hinted at wanting to foray into this area as well but haven’t applied as of this writing.

The writeup cites projections that sports betting in Ohio will be a $1 billion industry in its first year and quickly grow over the $3 billion mark.

