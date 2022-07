DENT (KDLM) – The Northwest Water Carnival isn’t the only Lakes Area event going on this weekend. The community of Dent is celebrating Dent Daze this weekend. Nicole Siefert one of the event organizers shares why residents shouldn’t overlook Dent Daze this Saturday, “The best way to start a Saturday morning is with pancakes, our fire department is serving up pancakes and then we have a whole lineup for the kids: bouncy houses, music, tractor races, a 1k bubble run, prizes and goodies.”

DENT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO