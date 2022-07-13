ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Ecobee Prime Day deals have new all-time low prices from $127

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

There are literally hundreds of thousands of awesome deals available right now on Amazon for Prime Day 2022. But there’s one particular set of deals that should be a no-brainer. We’re talking about Ecobee Prime Day deals. And this year, they offer new all-time low prices on Ecobee’s popular smart thermostats.

Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 hub to see all the hottest Prime Day deals. Plus, we’ve rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Day deals.

Wondering what the most popular Prime Day deals are among our readers? The list includes FREE MONEY from Amazon (add $50 to your account with Amazon Reload, get a $12.50 credit free!), AirPods Pro, and the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Of course, you’ll find all that and more in the BGR Deals team’s Prime Day 2022 coverage. But now there’s a new set of deals that just popped up on Amazon and you should definitely check them out.

Ecobee smart thermostat Prime Day deals

With summer weather now upon us, products like the Ecobee SmartThermostat and the Ecobee Lite SmartThermostat are absolutely essential. And they happen to be on sale at the lowest prices of all time for Prime Day.

These smart gadgets end up paying for themselves thanks to energy savings every summer and winter. With that in mind, you’d have to be crazy to pass up these terrific bargains.

Amazon’s discounts on both Ecobee thermostat models actually beat the prices during Prime Day last year. Those deals were already great, so you know you’re getting the best possible prices.

Whether it costs $200 or $2,000, a smart thermostat is always a great purchase. That’s because it’ll end up paying for itself with money that you save on your energy bills.

Of course, a $2,000 smart thermostat would take a very long time to pay for itself, so finding a good deal means your cost will be recouped much quicker. That’s why you definitely need to check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Ecobee smart thermostats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7WAy_0geFnNXu00
Image source: Ecobee

The $249 Ecobee SmartThermostat is right on par with the Nest Learning Thermostat that kicked off the connected thermostat craze. It has all the basic features a smart thermostat should have. Plus, you’ll get some awesome features you won’t find in a Nest. At the top of the list is built-in support for Alexa voice commands.

That’s right, it’s a smart thermostat with an Echo Dot built right in! $249 is a steal for this model, but it’s down to just $184.99 for Prime Day 2022.

If you don’t need some of those bells and whistles like Alexa voice control, the $179 Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat is on sale right now for $127.49. You really can’t go wrong at that price considering it’s a new all-time low.

As a matter of fact, those are both the lowest prices of all time!

Also of note, the Ecobee SmartCamera that retails for $100 is also on sale for Prime Day 2022.

Nest smart thermostats are also on sale

If you want a smart thermostat but you prefer Nest, we’ve got you covered there too. Both of Google’s beloved Nest thermostats are on sale at the lowest prices of the year for Prime Day.

More Prime Day 2022 coverage

Amazon has so many amazing Prime Day 2022 deals available right now. Here’s some more Prime Day coverage from BGR that you need to check out:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Shop Now Prime Day deals 2022Amazon’s best Prime Day deals are right here with all-time low prices on so many best-sellers!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

15 trending Prime Day deals everyone’s buying in 2022

Prime Day 2022 has been nothing short of phenomenal so far. Amazon promised us millions of deals for Prime subscribers around the world, and it delivered. As you can see in our main Prime Day 2022 deals roundup, there are so many spectacular sales this year. But what are the best trending deals so far for Prime Day 2022?
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nest Learning Thermostat#Smart Thermostat#Amazon Prime Day#Smart Products#Amazon Reload
BGR.com

The DEWALT Prime Day deals stock your tool shed and save you big bucks

Whether you’ve just moved into a new home or just moved out on your own for the first time, you probably could use some new tools. Usually, people have tools that have been handed down to them when they are on their own. A hammer, a screwdriver, and maybe a ruler are all you’re going to get to start. But as you move up in age, you may need to fix more things around your home. That’s when having reliable tools makes sense. Thankfully, since it’s Prime Day, there are deals, such as the DEWALT Prime Day sale, that will give you what you need for less.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

National French Fry Day 2022: Where to get free and cheap fries

As exciting as Amazon’s annual sales event is, Prime Day is not the only way to score great deals this week. Wednesday, July 13th also happens to be National French Fry Day. We don’t know anything about the origin of this holiday, but we do know that some of the biggest fast food chains in the US are participating. Scroll down to find out where you need to go to grab free or cheap fries to celebrate National French Fry Day.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Keurig Prime Day 2022 sale: Deals on K-Cups, Elite, Green Mountain coffee

There aren’t many things that unite people more than the shared need for coffee in the morning. Okay, maybe we’re being a bit silly but you can’t deny that most people in your life probably enjoy a cup of Joe right away. But, if you don’t want to brew an entire pot, then you should consider a single-serve option. Thanks to the Keurig Prime Day sales event, you’ll find some of the lowest prices for that.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

Prime Day Arlo sales 2022: Essential camera, Pro 4, & more deals

When it comes to wire-free home security cameras, there are plenty of options out there these days. Blink is a popular one, of course, and other brands have hopped on the bandwagon. But Arlo is still considered by many to be the best of the best. And that’s why we definitely need to show you all the Prime Day Arlo sales available in 2022.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Prime Day Greenworks deals: 18 electric outdoor power tools on sale

I can confidently say that summer weather is now upon us. We recently had a stretch of 90+ degree weather where I live in the Northeast. It might have been nice to enjoy more than a few weeks of beautiful spring weather before the heat waves started rolling in. At this point, however, there are really only two seasons in the northeastern states. Of course, summer weather means maintaining your property again. And that’s where Prime Day Greenworks deals come in.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Your cable company is going to hate this Prime Day deal so much

Most Prime Day deals offer savings that last a day. But I found a few fantastic Prime Day 2022 deals with savings that will last a lifetime. And as an added bonus, those savings will come at the expense of your cable company! That’s right, I’m talking about Amazon’s big cable modem sale for Prime Day that’ll save you money every single month.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Prime Day cheap TV deals: Big screens, small prices

There are several big-ticket purchases people tend to save for Prime Day each year. From kitchen appliances to furniture and more, you can save so much on pricey products. Of course, smart TVs are often at the top of people’s lists on Prime Day each year, especially cheap ones. And in 2022, Amazon Prime Day cheap TV deals are better than we’ve ever seen before.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Get the lush lawn you want for less with the Rachio Prime Day sale

It’s always a good day to take care of your lawn. Utilizing fertilizer and making sure your lawn is well-manicured shows you have pride in your home’s appearance. Just weed whacking or mowing the lawn every once in a while won’t do the trick. You need to water it and get it looking its very best. Today is a great day to take care of your lawn though, as the Rachio Prime Day sale lets you save big.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Sleep soundly knowing you crushed the Prime Day mattress sale

Amazon Prime Day is the time to buy some of those purchases that you hate shopping for. You might as well, as Prime Day offers thousands of discounts and sales over its two-day span. Rather than spending the regular price, shop the Prime Day deals to find the best on home accessories. That includes the Prime Day mattress sale, which has all kinds of mattresses for fractions of their normal price.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Prime Day Ecovacs robot vacuum deals: Save up to $500

If you read my recent Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni review, you’ll undoubtedly recall how impressive this model is. It does things that autonomous vacuums from top brands like Roomba could never dream of. The biggest problem with this incredible new model is the sky-high price tag. Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day Ecovacs robot vacuum deals, however, you can save a whopping $500 on this incredible robot vacuum and self-washing mop.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best ways to make extra money while inflation is out of control

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author. It’s hard out there right now for everybody. With some of the highest inflation we’ve seen in the last 50 years, people are trying to find ways to make their money last. Almost everyone could use a little help. Figuring out how to make extra money can be difficult. But if you’re someone in need of additional income, there are ways.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

AirPods Prime Day deals are at the lowest prices of 2022

Amazon’s Prime Day sale has been around for years, and BGR has covered it annually from the very beginning. In that time, I’ve learned two things. First, Amazon’s Prime Day deals get better and better each year. And second, no matter how many great deals there are, Amazon’s Prime Day AirPods deals are always the most popular sales with our readers.
RETAIL
BGR.com

Prime Day Beats headphones deals 2022: Solo 3, Fit Pro on sale

There are so many great deals on headphones this Prime Day. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, of course, since headphones are always popular purchases. This year, there are some spectacular sales on Bose headphones, Sony headphones, and even cheap headphones deals that offer great sound at low prices. Now, it’s time to check out the Prime Day Beats headphones deals available in 2022.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Anova Nano sous vide cooker drops to $109 for Prime Day

Prime Day is obviously the perfect time to pick up a new Instant Pot. Just like holiday sales, there are always huge discounts on these popular pressure cookers during Prime Day. And Amazon’s best-selling Instant Pot has a huge discount right now. But there are other popular kitchen gadgets that are also on sale right now. Definitely check out the amazing Anova sous vide Prime Day deals Amazon is offering in 2022.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

BGR.com

331K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy