A Troy man has died after becoming pinned under a wood chipper, according to Click On Detroit. Two men were working on a wood chipper at about 11 a.m. yesterday (July 14) around West Maple and Coolidge roads when one of them got pinned underneath it, according to police. The machine, which was not turned on during the time of the accident, apparently fell off a jack and onto the 45-year-old man. He was later taken to a nearby hospital. However, police confirmed this morning (July 15) that he died from his injuries.

10 HOURS AGO