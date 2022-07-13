ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Cat on the lam: Pet caught after weeks on the run at airport

By MARK PRATT Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BbqfW_0geFhBAS00
This image provided courtesy of Massport, shows Rowdy the Cat, after being captured on Wednesday July 13, 2022, at Logan Airport in Boston. The cat has been dodging airport and airline personnel as well as animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston’s Logan International Airport about three weeks ago. Patty Nolet Sahli posted on Facebook that the 4-year-old black female cat looks great and the family can’t wait to be reunited. The family was returning to the U.S. after a deployment to Germany with the Army when Rowdy escaped her cage upon landing. (Courtesy of Massport via AP) (Uncredited / Associated Press)

BOSTON — A family’s beloved pet cat that’s been dodging airport personnel, airline employees, and animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston’s Logan International Airport about three weeks ago was finally caught Wednesday.

“Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught,” an airport spokesperson said of the cat named Rowdy in a statement.

Rowdy was given a health check and will be returned to her family.

“I’m kind of in disbelief,” said her owner, Patty Sahli. “I thought, ‘What are the odds we’re actually going to get her back?’ But I got a call this morning and I am just so shocked.”

Rowdy’s time on the lam began June 24, as Sahli and her husband, Rich, returned to the U.S. from 15 years in Germany with the Army. When their Lufthansa flight landed, the 4-year-old black cat with green eyes escaped her cage, in pursuit of some birds.

Soon Rowdy herself was on the receiving end of a chase, as her getaway set off a massive search involving airport and Lufthansa personnel, construction workers, and animal welfare advocates, as well as the use of wildlife cameras and safe-release traps.

Despite numerous sightings, Rowdy always eluded her pursuers — but now, a little calm has been restored.

“It was such a community effort,” said Sahli, who is originally from New Hampshire and is moving to Florida. “We’re just so grateful to everyone who helped look for her.”

Comments / 0

Related
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
womansday.com

The Best Outdoor Cat Houses to Keep Your Kitty Safe, Warm and Dry

Hey, cat mom or dad. Whether your cat is an indoor/outdoor pet or you’re taking care of a feral cat colony, an outdoor cat house can mean the world to them. Not only will it provide them protection from potential predators outside, it’ll also keep them safe from the elements. If you’re not already familiar, an outdoor cat house is similar to a dog house, but is made to withstand rain, snow, and everything in between. Plus, it will typically have two openings so the cat who uses it will never be trapped by a predator. Cats always need a good escape route in order to feel safe.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Florida State
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Cat#Birds#Pet Carrier#Hunger#Boston#Pets#The Cat Named Rowdy#Lufthansa
Whiskey Riff

House Cat Takes Out Owl In Mid-Flight

Holy smokes, that’s a big target for a little ol’ house cat. Usually cats only go for prey much smaller than themselves. Owls are generally a large bird, this one is a species that is fairly large. It is one that probably preys on cats a bit itself.
ANIMALS
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
buzznicked.com

Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Army
pethelpful.com

Introducing Another Adult Cat or Kitten to Your Cat

Since I adopted Zeus, a mixed-breed puppy from a local shelter, I took an interest in the lives of stray animals and the adoption process. Bringing a new cat into your home can be a stressful process for your family and pets. Cats are famous for being inflexible and resisting changes in their environment. Although most of them enjoy the company of a fellow feline, it takes some time for these animals to feel at ease with sharing their space and resources.
PETS
USA TODAY

Orphaned squirrel lives in New York home with a cat and the man who raised him

Peanut and Mark take the idea of unlikely best friends to a new level. Peanut is a squirrel who lives in Mark Longo's house, and they do almost everything together. Their bond began when Mark saw Peanut's mom hit by a car. Unfortunately, she passed away, leaving the baby squirrel orphaned. No shelters could take him, and Peanut was not ready to go back into the wild alone, so Mark took him in.
ANIMALS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022

Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!
CHEYENNE, WY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy