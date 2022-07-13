ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Andrews, Scotland: More than the Old Course

Cover picture for the articleThese shots from the sky of the Scottish shoreline, the Old...

Relive Tiger Woods’ final walk up No. 18 at St. Andrews with these 10 photos

It was an emotional scene on Friday afternoon at St. Andrews. Tiger Woods, in what was perhaps his final competitive round at the Old Course, crossed the Swilcan Bridge and made one of the most famous walks in golf — and the fans showered him in praise. The three-time Open champion admitted after the round that he was not sure if he’d ever make it back to compete at St. Andrews, making it all the more clear that this was a special moment.
St. Andrews Old Course rates, greens fees for the iconic links

So you want to play the Old Course at St. Andrews? Who doesn’t, right? Luckily for you and everyone else in the world, it’s open to the public, so you can snag a tee time just as easily as Tiger Woods (well, maybe not that easily). Tee times...
‘I could have curled up and cried’: Scottish pro opens up on Open pressure

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Robert MacIntyre didn’t have much fun on the golf course Friday. The Scottish lefthander has had a terrific record in Open Championships — T6 and T8 in his only two starts — but this was the first time he’d played one in his home country. He’d circled the tournament on his calendar. He’d been greeted like a hero. He called the first day a “dream come true.” But there was pressure associated with being the tournament’s Great Scottish Hope. While two other Scots were in the field, one was 53-year-old Paul Lawrie and the other was David Law, who was making his major championship debut.
Old Course Confidential: Is St. Andrews too easy for modern-day pros?

GOLF’s Top 100 course panelists are among the most respected and well-traveled course evaluators in the game. They’re also keen to share their opinions. In this GOLF.com series, we’ll unlock their unvarnished views on all questions related to the Old Course, host of this week’s Open Championship. The goal is not only to entertain you but also to give you a better understanding of how to understand and appreciate the architecture of the home of golf.
Why are pros shooting such low scores at the Old Course?

The top of the 2022 Open Championship doesn’t look like an ordinary major championship leaderboard. Well, the names do. But the numbers alongside them — 16 under leading, eight under rounding out the top 10 — make it look more like a regular Tour event than a major championship.
‘I’ve got a headache’: Padraig Harrington reveals his ‘two-pizza’ recovery dinner

Despite first-round leader Cameron Young racing to eight under par, the opening day at St. Andrews was far from an easy for most players. The fairways were fiery and wickedly firm, which made judging how to play them a mentally tiring task. It also meant pace of play slowed to a crawl, which was taxing in its own right. And that’s all before it comes to actually hitting the shot itself.
