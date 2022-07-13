St. Andrews, Scotland: More than the Old Course

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Robert MacIntyre didn’t have much fun on the golf course Friday. The Scottish lefthander has had a terrific record in Open Championships — T6 and T8 in his only two starts — but this was the first time he’d played one in his home country. He’d circled the tournament on his calendar. He’d been greeted like a hero. He called the first day a “dream come true.” But there was pressure associated with being the tournament’s Great Scottish Hope. While two other Scots were in the field, one was 53-year-old Paul Lawrie and the other was David Law, who was making his major championship debut.

GOLF ・ 10 HOURS AGO